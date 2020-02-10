Dissecting the Rapid Growth of Online Gambling in India

India is emerging as one of the hottest topics in the online gambling industry.

Conquering the East is once again the main agenda and both operators and developers are setting their sights towards this hugely lucrative market.

With millions of people playing casino games and betting on sports, the potential behind the growth of online gaming is almost immeasurable. During the past decade, the Indian market has experienced a surge in online gambling activity with websites registering an increase in traffic from desktop and mobile users from India.

The Indian online gambling scene has stepped into the limelight and important questions are being asked at the moment. Legality is one of the key issues.

Legal Frameworks

Unlike in most European countries, the Indian government has yet to put a set of legal regulations in place. When it comes to real money casino games, India is still very much a grey zone.

It needs to be noted that sports betting, poker and casinos are separate entities in the eyes of the Indian authorities. Betting and casino games are considered games of luck whereas poker is a game of skill. The current regulatory frameworks making the Indian gambling laws fall under the Public Gambling Act of 1867.

With no regulations to cover the technological advances and the introduction of Internet gambling, the Indian casino scene is widely unregulated. There are no laws saying that online gambling is legal but no laws state it isn’t either.

Therefore, offshore online gambling operators are free to offer their services to Indian players legally with no risk of receiving penalties. At the same time, the players are free to enjoy a huge variety of gambling establishments currently available on the international gambling market.

Putting Technology to Great Use

When it comes to regulations, India has yet to catch up with the rest of the world. However, when it comes to technology, the country is on par with the most developed countries.

The digital revolution in India started in 2014. During the next four years, by 2018, India saw a significant rise in mobile devices being used across the country. India’s mobile market shipped out a record 46.6 million smartphone devices. The overall revenue grew at a fascinating rate of 19% with Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, OPPO and Apple leading the way in the mobile market.

Technological advances are simply unstoppable. As a result, Indian players are currently able to enjoy all the benefits of the Internet on their favourite devices. Today, listening to music, watching movies and shows, shopping, and communication has never been easier and more convenient.

Easier Access & Convenience

The digital landscape is constantly changing and evolving, so there is little surprise in seeing the Indian gaming scene thriving. The introduction of online casinos has made playing games easier and more accessible.

Nowadays, the Indian players can access the online casino platforms on the go and play their favourite games even during their commutes. With new technology and convenience, the costing went through a significant dip, allowing more people to enjoy online gambling.

All the latest inventions in the online casino world such as 3D slots, live dealer games and revamped classics like Sic Bo or Pai Gow are now at the players’ fingertips and for a good price too. The top-rated gambling sites like Dafabet offer games that suit all types of players, be it casino enthusiasts, beginners or high rollers.

Positive Predictions

It is being estimated that India missed out on $1.5 billion in revenue by moving forward as an unregulated gambling market.

Guessing what the future holds for the Indian gambling market is not easy. However, predictions are positive, at least when it comes to the overall perception of online gambling in India. As far as the legal aspect is concerned, not much is expected to change during the first half of the new decade.

The Indian government is notorious for its slow pace and online gambling might be too far away to get the attention it deserves. It would come as a huge surprise if the Indian gambling market were to be regulated during the next five years.

Steps are being made, however, with Digital India continuing to push forward into the new age. As a flagship government-supported program aiming to transform the country into a digitally empowered society, the online entertainment sector will continue to grow.

The Digital India initiatives continue to prosper as different branches of the entertainment industry continue to invest more and more money into resources, technology, better customer support and safer digital environments. And online gambling is no exception.