Leading fintech company PhonePe has announced the Indus Appstore, an Android software marketplace, in a daring attempt to change the dynamics of India’s app business. With an ambitious aim, this newcomer challenges the Google Play Store and Apple App Store’s current supremacy in the market. Let’s examine this ground-breaking development’s specifics.

Credits: Inc42

The Birth of Indus Appstore:

In May 2022, PhonePe started its app marketplace journey when it paid $90 million to acquire the parent firm of Indus Appstore. Originally co-founded by Sudhir Bangarambandi, Akash Dongre, and Rakesh Deshmukh, the platform is currently run under the PhonePe umbrella, with Dongre and Bangarambandi actively participating in the growth of the app marketplace.

Key Features and Offerings:

The Indus Appstore sets itself apart by hosting more than 2 Lakh apps spanning 45 diverse categories, with prominent Indian brands like Zomato, Myntra, Domino’s, Flipkart, and Swiggy already having a presence. The platform boasts compatibility in English and 12 Indian languages, emphasizing inclusivity.

A noteworthy characteristic is the lack of app listing costs for developers through March 2025, which presents an alluring opportunity for app makers. The action is regarded as a calculated effort to entice a wide variety of developers to join the platform.

Disrupting the Payment Landscape:

One of the most significant challenges to established players like Google and Apple comes in the form of Indus Appstore’s stance on payment gateways. Developers on the platform are given the freedom to utilize any third-party payment gateway for in-app billing, a direct departure from the restrictive policies imposed by competitors. Moreover, developers won’t face commissions for using external payment gateways, providing a cost-effective alternative.

Monetization Strategies:

While Indus Appstore recognizes the need for monetization, the platform plans to adopt a more developer-friendly approach. In the first year, no listing fees will be charged, and future commissions are projected to be nominal, undercutting the prevailing rates set by Google and Apple. The primary focus for revenue generation lies in advertising, with developers having the option to pay for enhanced app discovery. This approach aims to create a symbiotic relationship between the platform and developers.

Additionally, the Indus Appstore plans to introduce optional in-app billing and catalog solutions for developers, providing flexibility and catering to varied needs.

Competition with Tech Giants:

The launch of Indus Appstore signals a direct challenge to the duopoly of Google Play Store and Apple App Store in the Indian market. PhonePe’s CEO, Sameer Nigam, emphasizes the platform’s role in fostering healthy competition, envisioning a more democratic and vibrant digital ecosystem. The decision to allow third-party payment gateways and offering competitive terms for developers positions Indus Appstore as a viable alternative, especially in light of recent controversies surrounding Google’s commission rates and billing policies.

Government and Industry Support:

Important people attended the opening ceremony in New Delhi, including prominent startup founders, former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This represents the degree of business and government backing for programmes that seek to democratise and diversify India’s digital environment.

The Road Ahead:

Indus Appstore acknowledges that populating the platform with a comprehensive array of apps will take time. The current aggregation approach involves bringing in apps from various platforms, with a commitment to significantly increase the app count in the coming weeks. The platform’s developer-friendly policies and strategic partnerships with established brands are expected to accelerate its growth.

Conclusion:

The launch of PhonePe’s Indus Appstore represents a paradigm shift in India’s app ecosystem. By challenging the status quo and offering a more inclusive and flexible platform for developers, PhonePe aims to carve out a significant share in the rapidly growing market. The coming months will reveal the extent of Indus Appstore’s impact on the industry, with all eyes on how it reshapes the competitive landscape and fosters innovation in the Indian digital space.