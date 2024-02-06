Physics Wallah, a prominent Indian edtech Unicorn, has expanded its educational offerings by launching PW Gurukulam School, located in Sushant Lok III, Sector 57, Gurugram. The school aligns with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and is poised to cater to students from Play School to Class VII, following the curriculum framework outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Adhering to the ethos of “Where culture meets innovation,” PW Gurukulam aims to create an educational environment that integrates traditional values with contemporary learning methods. The initiative represents a strategic move by Physics Wallah to extend its impact beyond online education and delve into the realm of physical schools.

CBSE Affiliation and NEP 2020 Alignment

Affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), PW Gurukulam underscores its commitment to academic excellence within the national education framework. The curriculum is designed in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reflecting a forward-looking approach that embraces modern pedagogical methodologies.

PW Gurukulam embarks on its journey with an inaugural batch of 400 students. The school places a significant emphasis on experiential learning, aiming to nurture well-rounded individuals. By integrating practical experiences into the curriculum, PW Gurukulam seeks to go beyond traditional rote learning and foster a deeper understanding of concepts.

PW Gurukulam: Focus on Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship

Setting itself apart, PW Gurukulam’s curriculum includes dedicated modules on financial literacy and entrepreneurship. This forward-thinking approach reflects an acknowledgment of the evolving needs of the workforce and aims to equip students with essential life skills for the future. Initiatives like Model United Nations (MUN) further enhance students’ abilities to think critically and engage in constructive dialogue.

It is not just about academic excellence; it also places a strong emphasis on community service and sustainability initiatives. Engaging students in activities that contribute to societal betterment aligns with the broader vision of producing responsible citizens. The school aims to instill a sense of social responsibility and environmental consciousness among its students.

One of the core principles of PW Gurukulam is to provide a secure and nurturing environment for its students. With a zero-tolerance stance against bullying, the school is dedicated to fostering a culture of compassion and mutual respect. This commitment underscores the importance of creating an atmosphere conducive to both academic and personal growth.

PW Gurukulam: Future Endeavors and Growth

As PW Gurukulam takes its first steps, the vision extends beyond imparting knowledge within the confines of traditional education. Physics Wallah’s foray into physical schools signals a commitment to shaping the future of education in India. The school’s success and impact will likely play a pivotal role in determining the scalability of this innovative model and its potential expansion to other locations.

The introduction of PW Gurukulam by Physics Wallah marks a significant development in the Indian education landscape. Edtech companies venturing into brick-and-mortar schools signifies a holistic approach to education that combines the strengths of digital learning with the traditional classroom experience. As this school unfolds its journey, it has the potential to influence how education is perceived, delivered, and experienced in the country.

In conclusion, Physics Wallah’s venture into the physical education space with PW Gurukulam reflects a strategic move to redefine the education sector. The school’s alignment with CBSE, focus on experiential learning, and emphasis on holistic development position it as a trailblazer in the evolving landscape of Indian education. The success of PW Gurukulam could pave the way for more innovative models that bridge the gap between digital and traditional forms of education.