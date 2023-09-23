The tech world is buzzing with excitement as we eagerly await the launch of Google’s latest smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Scheduled to be unveiled on October 4, with pre-orders likely to start the day after, these devices are poised to set new standards in the Android ecosystem. Thanks to a series of leaks over the past few weeks, we’ve managed to decipher some of the flagships’ hardware elements.

Android 14 on the Horizon

Much like in the years past, the Pixel 8 series will be the first to ship with the newest Android operating system i.e., Android 14., promising an enhanced user experience and access to the newest features and improvements.

One of the exciting aspects of each Pixel smartphone refresh is the introduction of new color options. Google never fails to surprise us with its choices, and this year is no different. Google has officially confirmed the existence of a new Pink shade for the Pixel 8, known as “Peony Rose.” Additionally, the Pixel 8 will also be available in Gray and the familiar Obsidian (Black) variant. These options offer users a range of choices to suit their personal style.

Pixel 8 Pro’s Palette

Moving on to the Pixel 8 Pro, this flagship device is set to make a statement with its color options. In addition to the classic Obsidian, it will come in “Porcelain” and the brand-new “Sky Blue” trim. The Sky Blue variant is especially intriguing, as it adds a refreshing touch to the base model. With these color choices, Google aims to cater to diverse user preferences, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Detailed renders obtained by MySmartPrice give us a closer look at the Pixel 8’s design. While the corners of the Pixel 8 appear to be more rounded compared to the Pixel 7, they aren’t as prominent as those seen in the leaked Pixel 8a prototype. These design tweaks suggest Google’s commitment to refining its flagship line.

What to Expect from the Pixel 8 Series

The Pixel 8 series carries high expectations, especially in light of the recent release of the Apple iPhone 15. Google aims to address some of the issues faced by the Pixel 7, with overheating being a key concern. Reports suggest that the new Tensor G3 chip, thanks to Samsung Foundry’s FO-WLP packaging method, will run cooler than its predecessor, offering a smoother and more reliable performance.

But that’s not all—Google has more in store for us. Alongside the Pixel 8 series, the company is set to unveil the second-generation Pixel Watch, aptly named the Pixel Watch 2. This wearable is rumored to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, promising enhanced features and capabilities. Interestingly, it was revealed that the Pixel Watch 2 was originally intended for an earlier release but is now making its debut alongside the Pixel 8 series.

In conclusion, the countdown to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch has begun, and the leaks and revelations have only fueled our excitement. With new color options, software enhancements, and promising solutions to previous issues, Google is poised to make a strong statement in the world of flagship smartphones. Stay tuned for October 4 to witness these impressive devices in all their glory.