Playdate Is An Upcoming Handheld Console Starting At $179

PlayDate, an upcoming handheld games console from US company Panic, will be pre-ordered in July, and shipping is expected to begin later this year. The playDate was announced in May 2019 and is a handheld console that can be pre-ordered in July for $179, updated by Panic. PlayDate will offer two new games each week in the first season, but you won’t know where you are until they arrive.

PlayDate is an attractive novelty, not to mention a handheld console that offers 24 indie titles to increase the reach of the indie market. Granted, it looks good and is well designed, but it may not be enough to attract those who already use the Nintendo 3DS, who can pick up something cheaper and spend the difference on software. PlayDate could sink or swim simply because of the strength of its software, as it is not compatible with existing libraries of analog pocket handhelds that play Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance.

On top of that, Panic announced the launch of Playdate’s first peripheral device, the Playdate Stereo Dock. The last surprise was the announcement of Pulp, a free web browser-based game development tool that will allow people to create games on Playdate. The company announced that Pulp will be a way for people to develop games on the platform.

The company also announced a Stereo Dock accessory for Playdate Console that makes it look like an old TV and functions with Bluetooth speakers and a pen holder. The company has not yet announced a price or released information about the accessories.

Panik has announced that they are planning 24 games for Playdate Season 1, and all will be free. That’s right, Playdate owners can get all 24 games for free when they buy the console. The details are a closely guarded secret, but each game is downloaded to the owner for two games a week for 12 weeks.

PlayDate’s long-awaited black-and-white Indie-Games-Handheld, developed by Panic and developer Untitled Goose Games, looks like Willy Wonka meets Wes Anderson’s Game Boy in his game library, but is nothing but quirky. the console finally looks like it will finally hit the shelves. The $179 handheld looks like a Wonka-meets-Wes Anderson game boy with a quirky approach to his games library.

Recently we get a detailed look at the console, a new handheld gaming device from software developer and publisher Panic. The Teenage Engineering and Panic Games team is putting together a portable game console called PlayDate.

