What We Know About Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy promises players the chance to immerse themselves in the world of Harry Potter like never before. The huge expansion of the wizarding world, Hogwarts Legacy, will take Harry Potter fans back to the iconic 19th-century school. You won’t just be hanging out with Harry Potter, you’ll be visiting the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in 1800, where the boys lived.

As the name Hogwarts suggests, Hogwarts Legacy will take players to Hogwarts School of Magic. Rather than being a retreading of the story from the Harry Potter books and films, the game is set in the 19th century and will have its own story to take on the world. It is expected to be released in 2021 for the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS4, and PC, but we will wait until 2022 to play it as the game has been delayed with developers saying the game will need more time before it is ready for release.

We don’t know much about Hogwarts’s legacy, but from its unveiling trailer, we can safely say it looks great. Avalanche and Portkey Games have announced that the game will follow the wizarding world set in the original Harry Potter novels, with an original story that the studio did not write with J.K. Rowling. A screenshot from the reveal trailer looks like Avalanche is designing its 1800s version of Hogwarts.

The game allows you to create your own legacy in Hogwarts as a new student, with all sorts of choices you need to make. It will drag on for a long time, so you won’t see as many familiar faces as you’d like.

According to a Bloomberg report, Hogwarts Legacy will feature a transgender character creator. The report states that sources familiar with the development of the games have revealed that the game will allow players to adapt their character’s body type, voice, gender, and placement in boarding schools. The recent teaser trailer for PS5 showed that Hogwarts Legacy will be released on the next-gen consoles PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, with the game also running on its broom on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.