PlayStation Is Skipping Gamescom 2022

PlayStation will not participate in the Gamescom show this year, the company confirmed in a statement. An official speaking on behalf of Sony confirmed PlayStation will not be present at Gamescom. A PlayStation representative confirmed to German game news outlet Games Wirtschaft the news, saying that Sony would not attend Gamescom in 2022. E3 2022 was canceled altogether, and although Gamescom is still scheduled this year, there could be absences from certain major publishers in terms of attendance and announcements.

Sony will not be attending the event scheduled at the end of August 2022, which is still such an important time period for gamers, who, having taken long, well-deserved holidays for most, love knowing about the upcoming titles that they can binge on when they return to school and the rest of the year.

This summer, for the first time since 2019, Gamescom is returning as a physical event, though there are fewer publishers attending. Gamescom organizers said that 250 companies will appear this year, and although we do not yet have a complete list, PlayStation is not alone among companies that will not attend. Major names like Nintendo, Activision Blizzard, and Take-Two Interactive had already been confirmed to the list. According to the German site Games Wirtschaft, PlayStation is joining Nintendo, Take-Two Interactive, and Activision Blizzard as companies that will not be attending Gamescom.

The news is surprising, since this year’s games are quite large for PS5, and Sony is one of the most important and largest exhibitors every year at Gamescom. With a few major gaming events still planned for the rest of the year, it remains to be seen whether things can return to their usual ways, or whether there is going to be a big shake-up in the way that new games are revealed and detailed for Gamescom 2022.