Call Of Duty: Warzone Is Adding The Terminator In Season 4

In a Call of Duty blog post, hints were given of something bigger coming, possibly an overarching game mode, or a Terminator invasion at the end of Warzone season 4. The Terminator played by Arnold Schwarzenegger is coming soon to Call Of Duty: Warzone, although Activision has not given a precise date.

Yes, Terminator looks set to become the next cinematic-themed crossover to hit the warzone, and Call of Duty released a teaser today that pretty much confirmed a Terminator collaboration. This The Terminator vs. Call of Duty Warzone crossover was heavily teased back during the Black Ops Cold War era, particularly the events in 1980s Hero, which added players such as the aforementioned Rambo and Die Hards John McClane as operators in battle royales. Last year, 80s action heroes John Rambo and John McClane joined Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty Mobile with Rambo and Die Hard DLC.

The next Vanguard and Warzone crossover event is going to bring players into contact with The Terminator, following the COD team’s tease that an action-movie co-op would be coming in season 4 Reloaded. Two Terminator-themed packs are coming to Vanguard and Warzone as part of the Call of Duty midseason Season 4 patch. New content is coming to Vanguard and Warzone as COD Season 4 launches on June 22. Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 4, entitled “Mercenaries of Fortune,” is going live today after necessary title updates. Believe it or not, The Terminator is set to appear in Season 4 too, although players will have to wait a bit longer than expected before playing as the deadly cyborg.

Grab this intel as fast as you can… they’ll be back 🤖 https://t.co/YpMndaQs1o pic.twitter.com/yixkojBcn7 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 21, 2022

Its fourth season launches across all platforms on June 22nd at Noon ET, and it is going to feature many new features like fresh weapons, gameplay changes, and a revival map called Fort Fortune. In typical Warzone fashion, the new season will launch with all-new weapons early, and deliver many more over the course of its run. In addition to the new content, the update includes some major gameplay changes, weapons adjustments, map upgrades, and more.

Whether we are only getting Terminator Ops or some other Terminator movie characters, remains to be seen. We will have to wait until the 22nd of June at 17:00 British Summer Time to find out what exactly a mid-season renewal brings, but having a choice of replacing zombies with a legion of Terminators would be an appropriate inclusion.