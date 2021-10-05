Playstation Now Games For October include The Last of Us Part II

Fallout 76 and The Last of Us Part II lead the PlayStation Now October games. Other new games that should be released in October 2021 on PlayStation Now include Desperados 3 and Final Fantasy 8 remastered. An announcement on the PlayStation Now blog revealed that its cloud streaming service will add The Last Of Us 2, Fallout 7, and Desperado III.

The headline new game on PlayStation Now for October is The Last of Us 2, which is available on the service starting from Tuesday, October 5, and then taken down until January 3rd, 2022. The Last Of Us Part 2 is PS Now’s the latest blockbuster game. If you’re playing on the PS5, you can download a performance patch. All PS Now games are announced on the PlayStation Blog, so check back more often.

As revealed by the PlayStation Blog, the game will be available indefinitely on PlayStation Now with The Last of Us Part 2 leaving on January 3rd, 2022. It has also been announced that PlayStation 5 players can download the game as a PS5 performance patch to improve the quality of the emotional story of The Last Of Us 2 on the new console. Following the premature launch of PlayStation Now games in October, Sony has confirmed that it will add a total of seven new games to the Games Table this month.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is one of the games of the next few months and it is the second Final Fantasy title added to PS Now with a total of five to be added in the next few months. A recent update also brought PS4 games to the PC, which were previously only an option for PC and PS3 titles.

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered is one of five Final Fantasy games to be released in coming months on PlayStation Now at a time of war as the Republic of Galbadia prepares to rally its powerful armies against other nations in a brutal war, under the control of the Witch of Edea. For the month of October, Naughty Dogs, the critically acclaimed and polarizing post-apocalyptic sequel The Last of Us Part II, the online survival RPG Fallout 76 from Bethesda Game Studios, and Square Enix remaster of his classic Final Fantasy VIII from 1998 are added to its cloud gaming subscription service PlayStation Now.

PlayStation Now, also known as PS Now, is Sony’s subscription service that lets players play hundreds of games from the PS4, PS3, and PS2 library collections. Playing on PlayStation 5 takes advantage of the PS5 Enhancement Update, which offers many benefits, including faster load times, improved frame rates, and higher resolution.

These games are unique to the separate PS Now subscription service which costs PS6.99 per month, PS19.99 for three months, or PS49.99 per year. Sony has confirmed that the free October 2021 games will be released on October 4, 2021, and that they will be available for download, streaming, and trial on these platforms on October 5, 2021, for PS4 and PS5, and PC.

