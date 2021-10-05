Genshin Impact 2.2 Update Announced

In the new Genshin Impact 2.2 Update, we head to the fog-covered island of Tsurumi to explore the ancient monster-filled labyrinths of Liyue, Rockstar, Xinyan, Fatui, Harbinger, Tartaglia, and a floating paper samurai named Shiki Taishou. The game is coming into Halloween with the introduction of a mysterious misty island, a new ghost wolf enemy, and the repeat of the creepy Genshin character, Hu Tao. In addition to introducing a new character named Thoma, the 2.2 update also brings back fan favorites Childe and Hu Tao under a new banner, giving players the chance to unlock them.

The crossover character Aloy will appear under Tartaglia’s banner Snezhnaya. Players who do not claim the Savior of the World as Aloy can get the new playable character Thoma for free. The update will also introduce the last of the six main islands Inazuma, Thomas series, and a new challenging mini-game full of fun rewards. After Mihoyo announced this, it was known that Thoma would become a playable character in the 2.2 updates. He will probably appear as a new 4-star character under one of the versions of the “2.2 Banner.”.

The only new character in Genshin Impact 2.2, Thoma, is a housekeeper from Moon City who lives in Inazuma and cares for the Kamisato clan. It has been hinted that Thoma is a new character to come into play and that the housekeeper comes from the city of Mondstadt. Fans speculate that Childe will play a major role in the upcoming 2.2 updates. Players can recruit Thoma, a popular fixer who made his debut in the Inazuma story, in the second Event Wish, where he will appear along with Hu Tao and Childe, who in the first Event Wish were returned. Thoma and Sayu will have their own hangout events for the players in the new update.

The creepy mist-shrouded island of Tsurumi is the last island to be added to the Inazuma region and will serve as the setting for the main event of Genshin Impact 22, the warrior maze. One of the islands released earlier in the game will also appear in version 2.2, which was announced during the May 16 live stream and is said to be surrounded by thick fog and abandoned for many years.

Fans believe that Yae-Miko will be a 5-star character. The event character banner in Genshin Impact 2.2 will be Hydro Bow user Tartaglia, followed by the Pyro Polarm expert Hu Tao. The Genshin Impact Childe banner will be the first to come with the update.

More cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be published throughout the game. Genshin Impact will publish 2.2 updates in just about a week and a live stream will give a preview of the new content. In the update Genshin Impact 2.2 two new 5-star characters will get their own banners, Inazuma Archon Quest will come to an end and a new Fisheries mechanic will be added to the game. Genshin’s latest update not only brought new content but also fixed bugs that caused problems. The upcoming 2.2 updates will add even more quality content to the title. The presentation of the Genshin Impact Special Program also confirmed that the best source of valuable Primo bricks for new characters will be created by players who release them for version 2.2, which starts on October 13.

Rumors circulate that Mihoyo is waiting for the release of Switch Pro because he has problems with the Switch interface due to the limited performance of the Nintendo console compared to the resources required for Genshin Impact. As for weapons and banners, players can expect a new 5-star option for bows and children. Along with Thomas, the only other leak we know of is that Serenitea gets a new realm style with the pot update.

Fans would not have to wait for long to see the benefits that Genshin Impact 2.2 brings to the table, it would be a beefy patch that will highlight new weapons and characters. The release date for the updates is Wednesday, October 13, 2021, which is the traditional six-week update cycle for the games.