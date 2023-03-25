PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Members to Lose Access to 10 Games in April 2023

PlayStation Plus subscribers in the Extra and Premium tiers will see a refresh of the monthly lineup next month, which means that ten games will be removed from the service in April 2023. Sony updates the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium library each month, adding new games for users to enjoy while removing others. For March, Sony added some popular titles to the service, including Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Rainbow Six Extraction, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and Immortals Fenyx Rising. However, at the same time, nine games were removed from the service, including The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, Dungeons 2, and Ghost of a Tale.

In April 2023, PlayStation Plus Extra members will lose access to ten more games, as confirmed by Push Square. The list of games leaving the service includes 2Dark, 428: Shibuya Scramble, Croixleur Sigma, Gabbuchi, Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, Steins;Gate Elite, The Caligula Effect: Overdose, The Wonderful 101: Remastered, and Zanki Zero: Last Beginning. While the exact date these games will be removed from the service is unknown, they typically leave in the middle of the month. Additionally, it appears that some of these games will only be removed for players in Europe, while the rest of the list applies to all regions.

It is important to note that when games are removed from the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium libraries, members lose access to them entirely, unlike the free monthly games that remain in a user’s collection as long as they are subscribed. The Wonderful 101: Remastered and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 are among the most significant games leaving the service next month. It will be interesting to see which games Sony chooses to replace them with.

Sony has yet to announce the free monthly games for April 2023, but this information usually gets leaked before the official announcement. However, March was an exception, with Sony revealing that Battlefield 2042, Code Vein, and Minecraft Dungeons would be coming to all PS Plus tiers at the State of Play event held in February. The addition of Battlefield 2042 to PS Plus has resulted in a significant increase in its active player count, with over 500% more users playing the game since its inclusion.

In conclusion, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members will lose access to ten games in April 2023 as part of Sony’s monthly lineup refresh. While this can be disappointing for those who enjoy these titles, it is common for the library to be updated regularly, with new games added and older ones removed. It is worth noting that when games are removed from the service, members lose access to them entirely, so it is essential to take advantage of them while they are available. It will be interesting to see which games Sony adds to the service in April to replace the ones leaving, and subscribers should keep an eye out for the leaked list of free monthly games before the official announcement.