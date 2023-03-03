PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein

The latest lineup of PlayStation Plus games for March 2023 has been unveiled, offering subscribers exciting titles such as Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein. After a successful month in February with games like Evil Dead and Destiny 2, Sony PlayStation has continued to provide new games to all its membership tiers, namely Essential, Extra, and Premium, through its monthly subscription service similar to Xbox Game Pass.

Minecraft Dungeons is a dungeon crawler game published by Xbox Game Studios and developed by Mojang Studios and Double Eleven. It is set in the Minecraft universe, where players can explore dungeons alone or with a team of up to four players. The game features various levels filled with challenges and treasure, where players embark on an epic quest to save villagers and defeat the Arch-Illager. Players can choose from dozens of unique items and weapon enchantments that enable them to unleash powerful special attacks during combat. The game offers combat styles like melee attacks, ranged attacks, and heavy armor to combat mobs.

Battlefield 2042, on the other hand, is a first-person shooter published by Electronic Arts and developed by DICE. It was released in 2021 and is set in a world that is on the brink of chaos. Players need to have multidimensional skills and resourcefulness to navigate the constantly changing battlefields with their squad, using weaponry and vehicles. The game supports up to 128 players on PlayStation 5, allowing for engaging battles across enormous maps spanning the globe. It features several game modes, including classic Conquest, Breakthrough, and Hazard Zone.

Code Vein is an action role-playing game developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It offers a co-op multiplayer experience where players can team up with either the AI or a friend. Together, they can explore a connected dungeon experience that is story-driven. By working together, players can coordinate their approaches to defend each other from surprise attacks or tackle overpowered enemies. Players can choose from a variety of weapons, such as bayonets, axes, spears, and more.

As always, PlayStation Plus subscribers can add these games to their library and play them as long as their subscription is active. The subscription service provides new games to all its membership tiers, and the games can be accessed on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. The exact date when these games will be available to play in March is March 7th

In conclusion, PlayStation Plus continues to provide its subscribers with exciting games every month, and the March 2023 lineup is no exception. Minecraft Dungeons, Battlefield 2042, and Code Vein offer different gameplay experiences to suit different preferences. Minecraft Dungeons offers a dungeon crawling experience with a focus on exploration and treasure hunting. Battlefield 2042 provides a high-octane first-person shooter game that involves navigating chaotic battlefields with your squad. Finally, Code Vein offers a story-driven action RPG that can be enjoyed with a friend or AI companion. Subscribers can look forward to adding these games to their library in March and enjoy hours of gameplay on their PlayStation consoles.