How to Get Defiant Keys in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of Defiance has brought a new currency to the game called Defiant Keys. These keys can be used in the new seasonal activity, Defiant Battlegrounds, to improve the rewards that players receive significantly. This article will provide a guide on how to obtain and use defiant keys.

How to Find Defiant Keys:

To begin with, four Defiant Keys can be obtained by levelling up the Season Pass at ranks 2, 12, 52, and 92 of the Season of Defiance Season Pass. However, there are other ways to obtain Defiant Keys as well. According to the in-game item text, Defiant Keys can be found by completing any activity in the game, including Vanguard Ops playlists, Crucible matches, Gambit matches, weekly campaign missions, Terminal Overload, and raids.

How this season’s currency has changed:

It is worth noting that unlike previous seasons, Defiant Keys are not necessary to progress through the story. Previously, players had to farm currency like Seraph Key Codes and Map Fragments to progress, but this is not the case with Defiant Keys. However, this comes with a trade-off, as the drop rate for Defiant Keys is fairly low, and players will need to put in some effort to obtain them.

Now that we know how to obtain defiant keys, let’s take a look at how to use them. Defiant Keys are used in the Defiant Battlegrounds playlist. At the end of the seasonal activity, players will find a chest next to where the civilians were held captive. They will need to open the chest, just like any other chest they may encounter throughout the game. When players loot the chest, the Defiant Key will activate automatically and disappear from their inventory.

It is important to note that using a Defiant Key will significantly improve the rewards that players receive from the chest. So, it is a good idea for players to obtain as many Defiant Keys as possible if they want to maximize their rewards from Defiant Battlegrounds.

In summary, the Season of Defiance has brought a new currency called Defiant Keys to Destiny 2. While players can obtain four Defiant Keys by levelling up the Season Pass, they can also be obtained by completing any activity in the game, such as Vanguard Ops playlists, Crucible matches, Gambit matches, weekly campaign missions, Terminal Overload, and raids. Although Defiant Keys are not necessary to progress through the story, using them will significantly improve the rewards that players receive from the chest at the end of Defiant Battlegrounds. The drop rate for Defiant Keys is fairly low, so players will need to put in some effort to obtain them. By following these guidelines, players will be able to maximise their rewards from the Season of Defiance’s new activity.