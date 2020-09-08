Poco X3 launched with snapdragon 732G in Europe

Poco became famous with the launch of its first device the Poco F1. The device came with a flagship processor, good cameras, massive battery and a display that one can live it. But, the main selling point of the device was it’s price yes a starting price of just Rs 20,999.

Since then Poco fans have been eagerly waiting for the next Poco F series phone. But, time and again we were disappointed with rebranded devices from Xiaomi and Redmi. But, now after all this wait, we got a completely new phone the Poco X3. It is not as exciting as a Poco F2 might be, but it’s still better than rebranded Xiaomi and Redmi devices.

Poco X3 specification and price

Poco X3 has been launched in Europe with an NFC tag in the name. The device is the world’s first smartphone to come with a Qualcomm snapdragon 732G chipset. It also has 6gb RAM and 128 GB storage with MicroSD support.

The display of the device is also phenomenal according to the price. Yes, like the Poco X2 the device comes with an F-HD+ 120Hz LCD panel. On the optics front, the new Poco device comes with a 64 MP quad-camera setup and also supports 4K 30 fps recording.

The device has also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for tight security. Some other notable features of the device are 6 layers water colling technology, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 960 fps slow-motion video support, and yes a 5160mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Poco X3 has been launched for 229 Euro for the base variant. But, the company is providing an early bird discount to its users bringing down the price to 199 Euro for a limited period of time.

Well seeing the price of the device in Europe launch, we can expect it to launch between 16k-19k in India. If it does make it under 17k then it will give a tough competition to the recently launched Realme 7 and Realme 7 pro devices.

Will you be interested in getting the new Poco device and if yes then at what price? Let us know in the comments below. If you found our content informative and useful do like and share with your friends.

Read: Top 5 fundings received by Chennai startups during lockdown