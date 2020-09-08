Gaming Startup MPL raises almost $50 million in Series B round

Gaming Startup MPL or Mobile Premier League has become quite famous due to IPL in India and Virat’s face. The COVID pandemic has also just boosted the entire process. More audience/users are getting inclined towards using such online platforms for gaming due to the stay at home situation. And therefore, investors are also showing interest in these platforms.

Investors in the gaming startup MPL

MPL was founded in 2018 and published web-based games on their sites that can be played to win cash prizes. With the increased usage of the platform, investors have poured a lot of money showing faith in the company even though the company faced a loss of Rs 86 crores in FY2019.

In 2020, MPL bagged Rs 164 crores deal backed by Singapore-based parent entity M League Pte Ltd. Now. And according to some reports the company is in talks with SIG to raise another $50 million – $60 million in funding.

Thoughts on the company’s future

I firmly believe that the company has some huge potential to create a user base. After the lousy FY in 2019, there is a chance for the company to take advantage of COVID and the upcoming IPL to promote the platform. To succeed, MPL must offer something that its competitors don’t.

One of the biggest rivals of the platform Dream11 is also doing well. It has even bagged th title sponsorship deal with IPL franchise that is going to get huge exposure for the company. Let’s see if MPL can do anything differently or offer something more to its users to do well in 2020.

All these ads on televisions and social media sites asking users to download the app to win real money. I don’t know if that works for the company. Have you ever downloaded an app by seeing their ads and stuff? Do let us know in the comments below. Also if you found our content informative do like and share with your friends.