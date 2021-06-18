Podz acquired by Spotify to take podcasts to the next level

Spotify has long been a haven for podcasters, and the platform has been trying to give its podcast services a boost for quite a while now. Be it by collaborating with Facebook, setting up its Spotify Creator Fund long with its Spotify Greenroom, or extending subscription options to help podcast creators earn that extra buck, the music streaming giant has been leaving no stone unturned. And now, news has it that it has added a new service into its kitty, having acquired podcast discovery platform Podz, so as to further boost its discovery technologies.

A New Endeavour

The news was revealed through a press release on the firm’s official website, which says that the acquisition of the “small, talented team of entrepreneurs, engineers, and designers” will help it in its journey to becoming the best and largest personalized podcast streaming platform in the world.

The release further holds that Spotify has already been focusing on boosting audio discovery for years on end, and with the new tech at Podz, company bosses believe that podcasting on the platform will become even more streamlined towards delivering only quality content to listeners, and that too, at the right time, further bolstering the position that podcasters hold in the ecosystem.

Taking Podcast to the Next Level

Delving into the qualities of Podz, the press release further praises its “state-of-the-art” machine learning capabilities, which creates previews and sneak peeks into the key moments of podcast episodes, so that users can check if a particular pod piques their interest, and also provides them with custom recommendations on shows they will most likely enjoy, encouraging them to explore more. The team now aims to make “podcasts the next big thing” by collaborating with the vast library at Spotify, worth over 2.6 million pods, along with the “recent investments in podcast recommendations”.

Spotify also says that it will let users in on the fruits of the collaboration by the end of this year.

Spotify Greenroom and Creator Fund

Just recently, Spotify rolled out its new audio chatting platform, dubbed Spotify Greenhouse, which, while being quite similar to the wildly popular Clubhouse service, also has the option of turning audio chatrooms into podcasts. Moreover, the firm has also set up a new Spotify Creator Fund for content creators, so that they can get better remuneration for their efforts, encouraging them to keep doing their thing, creating shows and pods that users like.