Pokemon Go Crosses $5 Billion Lifetime Revenue

Pokemon Go has generated sales of more than $5 billion in its five-year history. According to Sensor Tower, the latest report, the game has earned an average of over $1 billion a year since its July 6 launch. According to the Sensor Towers report, Pokemon Go has generated sales of $5 billion (37,323 million rupees) in just five years.

Sensor Tower reported that Niantics’ smartphone game Pokemon Go has generated more than $5 billion in revenue from its mobile app – data analytics – organization. Niantic Inc. passed another milestone Tuesday when its location-based AR mobile game Pokemon Go reported the $3 billion mark in total sales, according to analytics firm SensorTower. the game’s lifetime gross surpassed the $3 billion milestones after its downloads were 541 million.

The Sensor Tower took note, and remained a reasonable innovator in geolocation and AR-class, making $641.6 million (Rs. The data from the sensor tower, which is stored by the intelligence secured by Pokemon Go, put it at the top of the global geolocation & AR category. It surpassed the cross made by game maker Niantic, which praised it on the five-year anniversary of its famous wearable game Pokemon Go, which first hit the market in 2016.

Other games are also crushing it in terms of revenue generated. In 2020, PUBG Mobile generated an average of a staggering $7.4 million in revenue per day. App Store spending was 2.4 billion (Rs17,911 crore). Overall spending on the App Store and Google Play accounted for the majority of Android spending at 52.8%.

Candy Crush Saga has generated more than $2 billion in lifetime revenue, according to a report from mobile analytics group Sensor Tower. Another game, Fortnite has also reached $2 billion in revenue on the mobile platform. Mobile Battle Royale has been added to the milestone list, with PUBG Mobile Also generating over $5 billion in revenue.

According to a new report from data analytics site Sensor Tower, the AR game has so far raked in $5 billion in revenue, an average of $1 billion a year. Pokemon Go was paid over $640 million in the first half of 2021, making it one of the highest earners of all time, surpassing titles such as Free Fire and Candy Crush. This represents an increase of 34 percent and 130 percent respectively compared to the first half of 2020. Earlier this year, Square Enix’s Dragon Quest amassed revenues of 261 million US dollars (1.948 million rupees). With major companies going all-in on mobile gaming we can hope to see even bigger numbers in the future.