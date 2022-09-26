Police Confirm GTA 6 Hacker Violated Bail

The police in the United Kingdom has confirmed that a hacker who had been arrested for hacking into Rockstar Games for GTA 6 has now violated bail. The hacker was arrested on Wednesday, January 24th, 2019. The arrest was made after the hacker breached the security of Rockstar and leaked over 90 videos of GTA 6 online.

The police earlier announced that he has been bailed and is awaiting trial but the latest reports say that he has violated his bail order. The hacker was arrested last week following a police investigation into the breach of copyright and trade secrets. He was released on bail but has been re-arrested after allegedly breaching his release conditions by contacting Rockstar Games.

He was released on bail in September after being arrested for breaching the Computer Misuse Act. The man is accused of hacking into Rockstar Games’ network and stealing unreleased footage from Grand Theft Auto 6. The man, who was not named by police, was released on bail late last week after being arrested for breaching the Computer Misuse Act. He is accused of hacking into Rockstar Games’ network and stealing source code and releasing unreleased footage from Grand Theft Auto 6.

Teenager charged with breach of bail and computer misuse offences pic.twitter.com/8rQnsPblIL — City of London Police (@CityPolice) September 24, 2022

The exact statement from the London City cyber unit said: “The City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on Thursday (22 September) on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU). He has been charged in connection with this investigation and remains in police custody. “The teenager has been charged with two counts of breach of bail conditions and two counts of computer misuse. “He will appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court on Saturday 24 September 2022.”

As per reports, the hacker is a 17-year-old who goes by the name “A.K,”. He was released on bail two days later and ordered to stay away from video games, computers, and any other electronic devices with internet access. He has been arrested again following the violation and as per rules will be sent to trial. Apart from the 90 videos, the alleged also threatened to sell the source code for GTA 5 and 6. He is said to be part of a Hacker group known as ‘Lapsus$’, who supposedly hacked Uber earlier this month. More arrests are expected to follow as the FBI has also started an investigation into the case. With A.K violating his bail terms it remains to be seen whether he will receive extensive jail time or not.