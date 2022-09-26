Here’s what your work computer says about your company

There might be several different metrics to evaluate a modern workspace. Is it possible that a laptop can be an accurate metric for the evaluation of a workspace? Looks like the answer to that question is yes because a viral video on TikTok titled “Here’s what your laptop says about your company” has garnered over 6.7 million views and has already managed to fuel a debate among users about the modern workspace and its bizarre nuances. The video was posted by a user who goes by the name @liljehu. Although the video was created from a purely humorous perspective, some users couldn’t help but substantiate the accuracy of the video. Read along to know more.

Which Is Your Laptop?

Satirical content for those who work from home is the main focus of @liljehu, and according to him, you don’t always have to go through the financial statements and reports to understand a company’s structure. All you have to do is take a look at the laptops the company gives to its workers. Sounds a bit puerile but surprisingly several users found this observation rather accurate.

The beginning of the video suggests that @liljehu isn’t exactly a fan of Dell laptops because according to his logic, an employer who provides its employees with a Dell laptop is probably going through some “cash flow issues.” Hence it would be better if the employees look for a better jobs. And those companies that provide their workers with Lenovo Thinkpads, @liljehu isn’t very appreciative of them either as he is of the opinion that it means that the company views the employee “as a number solely for your productivity.”

According to @liljehu, the star of the lot is the MacBook Pro. However, he isn’t very forthcoming about it either stating it just reflects the company’s tendency to splurge unnecessarily, “probably has some extra cash to burn and are spending it unwisely.”

The satirical interpretation was an instant hit as it resonated with the experiences of several TikTok users who were quick to comment. While some users expressed their disappointment over not being given a laptop at all, others were exasperated by the fact that they were asked to use their own laptops. There were also a couple of users who found the satire hard to swallow and expressed disagreement. The instant popularity of the video acted as a catalyst for @liljehu who released several videos afterward, expressing her views about other laptops.