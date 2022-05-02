The police warned on Saturday (30 April) against fake web-based stories purporting to depict Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong endorsing interest in digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

According to the authorities in a news release, these fraudulent web-based publications portray the projects as “safe and wonderfully gratifying.”

“Web-based articles are often paid web-based ads disguised as news pieces. They circulate misleading material,’ “the cops noted.

When someone clicks on the link inside the article, they will be led to a different site that offers initiatives through the exchange of digital money or other monetary products.

People who provided contact information on the website would usually receive a call from someone from the plan.

“The police may wish to alert the public not to manage such organizations that use fake or deceptive advertisements,” they stated.

Individuals should inquire as needed to fully comprehend the opportunity, and be wary if the organization can’t or attempts not to reply to their queries, according to the police.

They should be wary of the organization, its proprietors, chiefs, and executives to determine whether the open door is certified, and they should confirm the organization’s and agent’s accreditations by utilizing accessible assets, for example, the Financial Institutions Directory.

About the PM Lee

Lee Hsien Loong (; pinyin: L Xinlóng; born 10 February 1952) is a Singaporean politician and former brigadier-general who has served as Prime Minister of Singapore and Secretary-General of the People’s Action Party (PAP) since 2004. Before he was appointed state leader, he served as the representative top state leader between 1990 and 2004, and as the money serves between 2001 and 2007.

Lee was born in British Singapore, the oldest child of Singapore’s most famous state leader, Lee Kuan Yew. He studied at Trinity College, University of Cambridge, and graduated in 1974 with a four-year certificate in math and a confirmation in software engineering. He earned a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government in 1980. He served in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) from 1971 to 1984, rising to the rank of Brigadier-General. Involved in non-military people governmental problems since 1984, he was elected Member of Parliament for Teck Ghee SMC in 1984 and has handled Ang Mo Kio GRC since its dissolution in 1991.

Lee worked in several ecclesiastical organizations under Goh Chok Tong before taking over as state leader in 2004. During his first two years in office, his government instituted a “five-day workweek” and expanded maternity leave days. His proposal to build two Integrated Resorts (IRs) in Singapore to boost the tourist industry’s revenue resulted in the development of the Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa. Following the Great Recession, he oversaw the country’s economic recovery in two years or less. Political developments in 2010 legalized online activity and increased the number of non-body electorate members of parliament (NCMPs) in Parliament.