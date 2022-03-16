Polkastarter: Everything you need to know

For a long time now, we have been surrounded by virtual currencies and the rate at which its uses cases in day-to-day life are increasing is something that was never really anticipated and one of the major contributors to this huge success is the cryptocurrency industry.

The crypto world has been more than successful in luring in potential investors from all across the globe and has managed to make a name for itself in the global marketplace as well. Not just that, the said industry has had a surge in its overall growth and popularity recently, thus helping it to reach greater heights!

Having said that, I believe, most of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry but, if for some reason that is still not the case, let me help you with that first.

To begin with, cryptocurrencies as the name suggests is nothing but a form of online or digital currencies that can easily be made use of for a variety of purposes including the purchase and sale of goods and services as well as for the purpose of trade and exchange over cryptocurrency exchanges available over the web.

In technical terminology, cryptocurrency is a blockchain-based platform that is known to be decentralized to its very core. Being decentralized, the crypto world becomes more than capable of stepping outside the overall control and jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interferences as well.

In addition to this, when the industry was first introduced there were not many currencies to choose from and honestly, not many people were looking to be a part of it either as people back then were very skeptical with respect to the return on investments they could expect as well as the safety of their money too.

On the contrary, looking around today, it feels almost unreal to see how far the industry has managed to come, having pools of currencies available today for investors to choose from, with newer ones coming in with each passing day and tons of new investors joining in every hour.

Speaking of a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, some of the most popular ones worth investing in includes Ethereum, Polkadot, Binance Coin, Bitcoin, PancakeSwap, Dogecoin, Cardano, EverGrow Coin as well as Baby Doge to name just a few of course.

Also, it is worth noting that, some of the major contributing factors for this extraordinary success of the industry include its negligible response time, the convenience it offers, ease of use, portability, intuitive nature, high-profit margins, real-time updates as well as the volatility of course.

Being volatile, it is important for you to be aware of the fact that, it is not always possible to predict the price changes and act accordingly as the price fluctuations in the crypto marketplace are almost immediate, thus leaving no time to plan. Therefore, whenever dealing in online currencies, keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and make quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significantly huge losses as well.

Not just that, as per the chatter amongst some of the leading experts on the field, it has come to our notice that, crypto is rapidly progressing towards completely revolutionizing the global payment system and from where I stand, it looks like it has already started to do so as many merchants and businesses have started accepting crypto as an official mode of payment from their customers.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, Polkastarter. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about Polkastarter (POLS)

Polkastarter or as commonly referred to as POLS is nothing but simply a blockchain platform that has been designed in order to provide an easy-to-use launchpad for cross-chain token auctions and pools. The said platform is said to most commonly be used by early-stage blockchain projects that need to raise capital and easily distribute their tokens at the same time.

In other words, Polkastarter is a platform for cross-blockchain fundraising based on Polkadot. Though Polkastarter blockchain projects can easily create their very own cross-chain swap pools, allowing them to securely raise funds, users can invest without risks, since swaps are automatically executed by smart contracts.

Before moving on any further, it is probably worth noting that, Polkastarter was founded by a team with over three decades of combined experience in tech firms. The said platform is co-founded by Tiago Martins along with Daniel Stockhaus, who currently hold the roles of CTO and CEO at Polkastarter respectively.

Also, POLS is also known to be the native utility token of the Polkastarter platform, which as a matter of fact can be used for a variety of purposes in its ecosystem like being used for governance, liquidity mining, paying transaction fees as well as gaining eligibility in order to participate in POLS holder only pools.

On a similar note, the platform is known to have first gone live in December 2020, after which it managed to have quickly grown to become one of the most commonly used platforms for initial DEX offerings (IDOs). Not just that, as of January 2022, Polkastarter is said to operate on the popular Ethereum blockchain.

Moving further, Polkastarter’s main offering is its fixed swap smart contract, which as a matter of fact allows projects to easily launch liquidity pools that execute orders at a rather fixed price, instead of using the AMM model made fairly popular by Uniswap.

In addition to this, Polkastarter is designed in order to handle a range of auction types including both fixed and dynamic ratio swaps as well as sealed bid and dutch auctions, thus making it much more suitable for cryptocurrency-based projects looking to raise funds along with a variety of other use cases too like OTC deals, private trades as well as discounted sales.

Apart from this, some of the key features of the Polkastarter platform include anti-scam capabilities, permissionless listings, liquidity mining as well as full KYC integration. Furthermore, It is worth noting that, many of these features are currently unavailable, but are scheduled to be launched at a later date, possibly after transitions to the Polkadot network, which is currency slated for Q1 2021.

Lastly, as mentioned, with Polkastarter, several decentralized projects will be able to exchange and raise capital fast and cheap, while users will be able to participate in a secure and compliant environment and to use assets that go way beyond the currency ERC20 standards.

Now that we have talked much about Polkastarter, some of you must be wondering, whether or not it is a good idea to invest in the platform? If that’s the case, then let’s find out, shall we?

Investing in Polkastarter (POLS)

As of today, the price of Polkastarter is about 1.73 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 586,030,326 dollars. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of Polkastarter has gone up by 48.99 percent, and with the current market cap of 152,502,211 US dollars, POLS is currently placed at #275 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, the current circulating supply of Polkastarter is 88,221,432 POLS coins but unfortunately the maximum lifetime supply of the token is not yet available. In just the past week alone, the price of the platform has risen by 45.83 percent.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in Polkastarter is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that Polkastarter can prove to be a profitable investment in the near future, which is likely to provide you with higher returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may increase in value. But again, nothing can be said for sure!

If still not convinced, see it this way that, if say you buy Polkastarter worth a hundred dollars today, you will receive nearly 58.365 POLS. According to the analysis done by experts on the field, after five years of your investment, the return is expected to be about +188.85 percent and thus, your current hundred-dollar investment will be nearly 288.85 US dollars in 2027.

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, It is very important for you to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, Polkastarter does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy Polkastarter? Let me help you with that. Currently, Polkastarter is available on all major crypto exchanges but, some of the popular exchanges that have POLS listed on them include Mandala Exchange, Binance, OKX, Huobi Global as well as Hotcoin Global to name a few.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on Polkastarter?

