Pomp is giving away free Bitcoin using the Cashapp

It fun to win stuff, but when it’s free Bitcoin, you should not miss the chance. Yesterday, Pomp announced on Twitter that he would be giving away $500,000 worth of Bitcoin. To make this happen, he has partnered with the cash app who are helping him do the giveaway. I know you want to participate too, so let’s take a look at how to do that.

How to participate in the event?

🚨 I'm giving away $500,000 in bitcoin today 🚨 My friends at @CashApp are helping me make sure as many people are stacking sats as possible. In order to win some bitcoin, reply with your $cashtag and #PayMeInBitcoin. Let's get it!! Good luck 🙂 pic.twitter.com/RY9GUI5yrr — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) June 24, 2021

I am from India, and if you are too then, this is not for you. This is because, in order to participate in the event, you need to install the Cashapp, which is not available here. After it is installed, you need to reply to the tweet I have linked above. You need to share your cashtag and also use the tag #PayMeInBitcoin. Not everyone is going to get BTC, and it’s not that you can win the entire $500k. The cashApp team is distributing nearly $100 worth of BTC to the lucky winners.

To increase your chances of winning, you can use multiple accounts and also multiple cashtags. Heck, if you are really lucky, you might even get more than $100 by winning in multiple accounts.

This is legit

Sometimes we have seen famous personalities doing giveaways only to find out later that it was a hoax. But this time around, that is not the case. Many users have shared screenshots of having received Bitcoin anywhere between $10-$100 on Twitter. So, we do know that you could also have a chance to win this. I would say good luck and go ahead and participate.

What are your thoughts on the giveaway done by pomp? And you excited to win free Bitcoin, or you have already won some?

