The B-word show might host Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey posted a tweet about the Bitcoin development community. He said that the dev community of BTC is perfect. This is why they are going to have an event that explains the reason behind it. The tweet had a link to a post and registration form called “The B-word” show, to which Elon Musk replied, “Bicurious?”. After that, Jack invited Elon to the event and told him he could share all the curiosities. So, very soon, we might see Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey talking Bitcoin.

Bizarre! Let’s you and I have a conversation at the event. You can share all your curiosities… — jack (@jack) June 25, 2021

The B-word show

The B-word event will help focus on the mainstream propaganda that spread about Bitcoin. It will help institutions understand why they should embrace it. In the event, we will have Cathie Wood from ARK Invest, Jack Dorsey from Square, Adam Back from Blockstream, among others. They are also going to talk about the problems of Bitcoin and the areas that need focus.

The replies on the tweet

The comments in this thread are solid gold — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2021

After Elon wrote that the comments in the threat are just solid gold, people started to make fun of Peter Schiff in the comments. We all know how much he loves his precious metal, and it will be fun to see him talk and hear about Bitcoin. If he joins the event, then we might really see a solid battle of Gold vs Bitcoin.

On the other hand, other famous Bitcoin supporters like Pomp have also shown their optimism regarding the planned talk. This might clear a negative air on Bitcoin, and we might soon see prices shoot back up.

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey having a talk about Bitcoin? And do you think we will have a positive outcome for that? let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Titan Token falls from $60 to $0 in under 24 hours