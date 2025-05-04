President Donald Trump has ignited a firestorm of criticism after sharing an AI-generated image of himself dressed in papal attire on social media. The controversial post came just days after Trump jokingly expressed that he would “like to be pope” during a media interaction, and shortly following the death of Pope Francis.

The timing of Trump’s post has particularly disturbed many observers, as Pope Francis passed away last month at the age of 88.

According to a death certificate signed by the Vatican, the pope died following complications from a stroke and heart failure, as verified by Vatican physician Andrea Arcangeli.

Trump, one of the world leaders who attended the funeral of Pope Francis, is currently accused of disrespecting the Catholic Church and the deceased pope.

Social Media Backlash

The response on the internet has been immediate and polarized. While some fans saw the picture as innocent humor, most users of social media were outraged at what they saw as disrespect for a sacred office at a time of mourning for Catholics everywhere.

“This is disrespectful to the Church and God himself… he’s literally the antichrist,” wrote one user in response to the image.

Another commenter stated, “This is disgusting and entirely offensive,” while a third person posted, “This is extremely disrespectful and narcissistic. Republicans really voted for that.”

The criticism extended beyond concerns about religious respect. “How disrespectful to Catholics. That is what Trump and his maggots are all about—disrespect and meanness and stupidity. How dare you mock the process we Catholics go through to pick a new pope,” another user added.

The controversy follows Trump’s recent comments when asked about his preference for Pope Francis’ successor. “I’d like to be pope. That would be my number one choice,” Trump said during a media interaction, before adding, “I have no preference. I must say, we have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who’s very good, so we’ll see what happens.”

While Trump’s comment appears to have been made in jest, it has raised eyebrows given his history of provocative statements and the sanctity with which many view the papal selection process.

Political Reaction

Not everyone took offense at Trump’s remarks. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham responded to Trump’s papal aspirations with humor, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “I was excited to hear that President Trump is open to the idea of being the next Pope. This would truly be a dark horse candidate, but I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to keep an open mind about this possibility!”

Graham continued with his tongue-in-cheek support, adding, “The first Pope–US President combination has many upsides. Watching for white smoke… Trump MMXXVIII!”

The papal image controversy emerges amid a flurry of policy initiatives and proposals from the Trump administration. Recent headlines have highlighted plans for a U.S. Army 250th anniversary parade scheduled to coincide with Trump’s birthday, threats to revoke Harvard University’s tax-exempt status, the labeling of Haitian gangs as terrorist organizations, and controversial plans to increase monitoring of migrant children through methods including DNA testing and door-to-door checks.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has not yet issued an official statement regarding Trump’s papal image. But certain individual Catholic leaders in private have questioned the suitability of such messages at the austere period after Pope Francis’ demise.

The Vatican, which is currently preoccupied with the election of a new pope, has remained consistent in its long-standing policy of refusing to comment on the politics of other nations.