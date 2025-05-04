Do you want to watch Derby Day races and enjoy the day in the best way? Then here is the guide you need. Here we will discuss how one can watch Derby races and everything related to it. We shall specifically cover how and where can we watch it, and what makes it so special that you just shouldn’t miss it. So, let us begin!

What is Kentucky Derby Day?

Kentucky Derby Day, traditionally the first Saturday in May, is the day on which the Kentucky Derby is held. In 2025, the 151st running of this prestigious horse race will take place on Saturday, May 3rd. The Kentucky Derby race is the main event of the day. This high-stakes (Grade 1) competition features three-year-old thoroughbred horses racing one and a quarter mile (10 furlongs) on the dirt track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Known for its speed and competitiveness, it’s often called “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports.” If you too are interested in it, or if our guide has kindled your excitement about it once again, then you should definitely watch it.

Is there a Festival on Derby Day?

Yes, it is a part of the festival which we have been discussing from the start. The Kentucky Derby race is the central attraction of the Kentucky Derby Festival, a month-long celebration in Louisville. This festival features a variety of events, such as the “Thunder Over Louisville” fireworks show, a steamboat race, a marathon, and the Kentucky Oaks, a race for three-year-old female horses held the day before the Derby. There are many visitors and audiences for the entire festival, but the race is often considered as the major attraction. Gladly, it is on the 3rd of May 2025, which will be the first Saturday, as mentioned earlier. So, buckle up and get ready to witness the most exhilarating 2 minutes on the field.

How to watch the Derby Day Race – 2025?

If you are interested in watching the Derby Day Race, then this is what you can do –

NBC Sports will be covering the event live, so that can be the place where most fans run. If you want to witness it live as well, then you can also do the same. However, if you are more of a chill and watch-at-your-pace kind of person, then don’t worry, there are other ways for you. You can also check out USA Network and Peacock for the coverage of the race and the highlights (if any are available). Specifically, both the official NBCSports.com website and the NBC Sports mobile application provided a live streaming service, ensuring that viewers could access all the action from Churchill Downs on their computers and mobile devices throughout the day. This allows a broad audience to experience the thrill of the “Run for the Roses” in real-time, irrespective of wherever they are and want to send their love from.

We hope that this guide has been of help to you and you can now watch the Derby Race and be a part of the event.