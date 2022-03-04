If you’re wondering what games are coming in 2022, we’ve gathered them all in one convenient place. Here are the biggest games set to be released in March 2022 that make this month so important in the first quarter of the new year. Even though there were only a handful of games released in early 2022, March 2022 still brings with it some strong game launches.

We’re still feeling the shockwaves of the big games in February, but time waits for no one and 2022 still has a lot up its sleeves. Video game release dates are constantly changing, but assuming all of these games are released in March 2022 as currently scheduled, March 2022 is sure to be an important month for the video game industry and one of the biggest for new game releases.

While March 2022 is a big month for indie games and JRPGs, some long-awaited AAA hits like Cars 7 and Kirby and the Forgotten Land are also on the way. The March 2022 release of the video game will bring a series of highly anticipated sequels such as Cars 7, Rune Factory 5, and Shadow Warrior 3.

While March 2022 brings a slew of new AAA and indie titles, fans of Death Stranding and Grand Theft Auto 5 will be greeted with two highly anticipated releases. While they don’t yet have a firm release date, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online are already known. These are also great games coming in March 2022. WWE 2K22, one of the most anticipated games of 2022, is real wrestling in high definition. WWE 2K22 is one of the most exciting video games coming out in March 2022.

Gran Turismo 7 – 4th March

SpellForce 3 Reinforced – 8th March

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok – 10th March

WWE 2K22 – 11th March

GTA 5 and GTA Online (Next-Gen Version) – 15th March

Tunic – 16th March

WRC 10 (EU) – 17th March

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – 18th March

The Ascent – 24th March

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 25th March

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – 25th March

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 25th March

Crusader Kings 3 – 29th March

WRC 10 (US) – 29th March

Death Stranding Director’s Cut – 30th March

Nintendo kicks off in March 2022 with the release of Triangle Strategy on March 4, kicking off a busy first week including the release of Gran Turismo 7 (also released on March 4) and just a day later Babylons Fall (another Square Enix game). March 2022 kicked off with the release of Gran Turismo 7, the latest installment in Sony’s critically acclaimed racing game franchise exclusively for PlayStation. Leading the lineup of new releases for Nintendo Switch this month is Triangle Strategy, the game I’ve been looking forward to since it was first announced a year ago, I Triangle Strategy. While there’s still a lot to look forward to this month on Nintendo Switch, the third big game I’m looking forward to is Kirby and the Forgotten Land from HAL Laboratory.