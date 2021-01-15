Potential problems that every mobile punter might have to go through

Betting on the go has become an integral part of some people’s everyday life. Ever since the first mobile apps and websites were created, bettors can enjoy their favorite casino games and sports even if they don’t have access to a computer.

Even though betting on the go is fun, there are some potential problems that you could face. Of course, you might not stumble upon all of them, but there is a pretty high chance that most people reading this will have to overcome at least a few.

Some betting websites don’t have an app

Although it might seem strange at first, once you start looking around, you will notice that many betting operators don’t have a stand-alone app for Android and iOS yet. This means that the only way to bet on the go is to use their mobile website.

In most cases, these companies have put a lot of effort into it, which means that you should find most of the things that are available on the desktop one.

You may not find the app on Google Play

If you have an iOS device, you can easily download the coral mobile app from the App Store and install it in just a matter of seconds. Unfortunately, Android users have to do a few additional things if they want to bet on the go.

Most online sportsbooks and casinos create apk files that have to be downloaded and installed. The download process is simple, but to install it, you have to go to your phone or tablet’s settings and allow it to “work with” apps from unknown sources.

Once this option is enabled, head back to the apk file and start the installation process.

Poor internet connection

If you have been betting on your phone or tablet for some time now, you’ve probably experienced problems with the internet connection at least a few times. Generally speaking, it is not advisable to bet online if your network is not stable because you can easily miss out on many opportunities.

Of course, you can still place pre-match bets, but it is nearly impossible to play casino games or wager on live sports events.

There might not be enough casino games

Nowadays, almost every online casino partners with some of the best software providers in the world. Thanks to their experience, these companies have learned how to make excellent casino games.

Unfortunately, some brands still haven’t optimized their titles for smaller screens. Therefore, you might not find some of your favorite desktop casino games once you start using a smartphone or a tablet. Luckily, most operators allow you to see whether a given game is mobile-compatible even if you visit their desktop site.

Some betting features won’t work

The last common problem that you could face is the fact that some betting features might not work. Most online bookmakers that have things like Cash Out, Live Streaming, Edit Bet, and so on have optimized them, but other operators haven’t done that yet.