Five things that you have to know about the mobile betting applications

Thanks to our handheld devices, we always have access to the things we like. Besides talking to our friends and family, we use our smartphones to check the weather, play games, make payments, and even bet on sports.

If you are one of the many online bettors out there, there is a pretty good chance that you also want to have fun even when you are not in front of your computer. Lucky for you, most of the leading gambling operators have developed apps that you can get on your phone or tablet.

However, there are certain things that you need to know about the apps before you download and install them on your device.

Check whether it is available on the App Store and Google Play

Before you even get the app, the first thing you need to do is to check whether you can download it directly from the App Store and Google Play. If you have an iPhone or an iPad, you should get the app from the App Store because Apple usually allows every betting operator to upload it there.

Unfortunately, Google is not so kind towards betting apps. Consequently, you might have to download the bet365 apk file because you won’t find it on Google Play. Once you get your hands on this file, you have to change certain settings on your phone and tablet because otherwise, you won’t be able to install it.

Check its size

Most smartphones and tablets nowadays have a lot of storage space and even allow us to expand it when needed. Despite that, people have all sorts of things on their handheld devices, which means they often don’t have any free space. That’s why it is essential to check the given mobile app’s size prior to downloading it.

The good news is that most betting apps are just a few MBs, so you should be able to install them easily.

Ask the given operator whether you will find exclusive promos

Besides betting on the go, some mobile apps also allow you to use special rewards that are not available to desktop bettors. Most bookmakers and online casinos with these types of offers will advertise them on their desktop websites, but it is still a good idea to contact the customer support team.

Most apps receive updates regularly

Unlike mobile websites, once you download the bet365 app for Android or iOS, you will receive updates. Although most people don’t like updating their apps all the time, these things usually bring along new features, bug fixes, and overall improvements. Hence, you should always use the latest version.

Luckily, there is an option that will allow you to update your apps automatically, so be sure to enable it.

Make sure that the app is compatible with your mobile OS version

The last thing you have to do before you start betting on the go is to check whether you need to update your mobile OS. The good thing about most mobile apps is that you can use them even on older devices. However, it is always advisable to update to the latest OS version if you want to have the best possible experience.