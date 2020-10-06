Apple Inc. is a big tech giant as we all know. Varied product segments like the iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, MacBook and many more. The one commonality that sets Apple apart is that their prices will never come down officially before the launch of the next-generation products.

Apple has been at the expensive side of things since its inception and this year’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 pro and iPhone 11 pro max have been carrying the torch of legacy with the same price tag as the company launched it with.

However, iPhone 11 has been the top-selling model of the three flagships this year because of its great 6.1-inch display, a dual-camera setup, all-day battery life and affordable price when compared to the ‘Pro’ models.

The cost of the iPhone 11 in India is all year between Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 68,000 which is still pretty expensive for most people.

GOOD NEWS! Amazon is offering a massive price cut on the iPhone 11 at its Great Indian Sale days. So, if you are planning to buy a standard iPhone, the iPhone 11 is the device for you.

Amazon has officially confirmed ahead of their Great Indian Sale that the iPhone 11 will be priced at less than Rs. 50,000. This is huge!

Banner on the Amazon website confirms the news with the iPhone 11 price during the sale is set as Rs. 4x,999. It’s intriguing what price will the company set for the iPhones. All we know at this moment is that it is under Rs. 50,000 and everyone is pretty excited about it. Unless, x = 9. Guess we will find out soon.

The banner claims the most powerful iPhone at the lowest price, a huge discount for the 64GB variant which is usually priced at Rs. 68,300. The launch price of the iPhone 11 was Rs. 64,990 but Apple being the king of the tech jungle increased it as the demand went high.

There is a great chance that the iPhone 11 when bought with the additional offers on selected bank’s credit and debit cards, the smartphone will cost you even lesser with the 10% additional discount.

iPhone 11 was the most selling smartphone this year and with this price cut ahead of the latest iPhone 12 series iPhones, people might have to re-think buying the latest when the best-most powerful smartphone is selling at such affordable price of under Rs. 50,000.

The biggest sale in India from Amazon and Flipkart are just around the corner with the festive season coming up. Flipkart has announced the date of its Big Billion Days which will run for six straight days, starting from 16th October.

On the other hand, Amazon is yet to announce the date of the Great Indian Sale, the date will be released tomorrow. Flipkart has already listed the discounts on smartphones and other products.

What are you waiting for? best deals are on its way. Get ready to buy the iPhone 11 at the cheapest possible price.