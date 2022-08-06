Price Drop Alert – Xiaomi 12 Pro to get a price slash by Rs. 13,000 for the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 

If you’re looking for a flagship upgrade maybe this sale by Amazon, the Freedom Festival Sale can be a great time for you to go with.

For the sale, there will be many such discounts being announced, one among the major announcement was about the Xiaomi latest new flagship, the Xiaomi 12 Pro series which comes for a pricing of Rs. 62,999 while be getting a great price drop by Rs. 13,000 and now the effective pricing for the phone will be going down by Rs. 49,999 for the sale.

Xiaomi 12 Pro series to get a price discount of Rs. 13,000 for the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale

As a part of the sale, Xiaomi’s 12 Pro will be a great eye-catching smartphone with such a price drop! As we mentioned the price drop will be going up to Rs. 13,000 which will actually bring down the pricing for the smartphone to Rs. 49,999 and also become the flagship smartphone coming under the pricing of Rs. 50,000.

With this, the smartphone hit great competition with other flagship competitors like OnePlus which have its OnePlus 10T, and iQoo which have its iQoo 9T.

As an add-on discount, you will also get an additional instant discount of Rs. 5,000 with the help of the Amazon Coupon. Alongside this, you will get an additional bank offer of up to Rs. 6,000 on all bank cards, so you need to worry about which care is feasible to get the discount. And also, you will get to see an extra 2,000 discount, if you’re an SBI card holder.

To make things clear, the users who have SBI cards can get maxed-up discounts up to Rs. 8,000. This offer will be applicable on the top-end variant which has 12GB of faster RAm and faster 256GB of internal storage too.

What are the features you get with Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone comes with flagship-level features. Here you will get to see a bigger 6.73-inches screen with a 2K resolution and LTPO feature.

Also, you will get to see the screen support a 120Hz faster refresh rate and also will come with a peak brightness of up to 1500 nits. There are many such other features including HDR 10+ support and Dolby Vision which will be seen too. Also, you will get to see Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection too.

Going inside the smartphone there are no such compromises given! The smartphone comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which will be combined with a faster 12Gb of LPDDR5 Ram and also UFS 3.1 storage too.

On the battery section, you will get to see a bigger 4,600 capacity battery which will come with the support for 120W faster wired charging and also 50W wireless charging too, and even you charge the other smartphone with a reverse wireless charging with the output of 10W.

Here the smartphone comes with a flagship level camera where you will get to see a 50MP flagship sensor which comes with OIS support and also a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor too.