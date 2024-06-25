So, buckle up because Amazon is now out with the official dates for Prime Day 2024, and minds will be blown. Therefore, anyone who loves the offer should put a reminder on their calendar to help them remember that this year’s Prime Day will be hosted on July 16 and 17. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, two full sunny days of unbelievable sales and discounts that you would not like to miss.

It is the 10th official Prime Day, and Amazon has agreed to go the extra mile in entertaining its users and customers. For anyone using Amazon as a Prime member, then this is a good deal for you. Many of those early offers are active and there are some goodies to be had free of charge. Imagine this: Even better, new members get 5 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free, 3 months of Audible Premium Plus for free, and a myriad of other offers on devices such as Kindle e-readers and Echo speakers.

Offers like these should make it easier for Amazon to entice consumers to pre-order new products during the Prime event in July – Prime Day.

The same is true for its shows and movies, but if you’re not a Prime member yet, don’t worry. To fully enjoy the Prime Day benefits, you must be a member of Amazon Prime and you have the opportunity to try it for 30 days for free . subscription price, the service, after trial is $14. It offers it at $99 per month or $139 for one full year. I can assure you that even without all the bonuses like Prime Video and other features, the ability to get free shipping really makes it worth it.

Prime Day is not only associated with Amazon but has become a marketing trend among many other competing retail stores. Other major players in the retail industry such as Walmart and Best Buy are also eager to begin summer sale. Walmart’s sale is from July 8th to July 11th which will include a range of products such as TV & Outdoor Furniture, kitchen appliances & headphones and so much more. This is like something before the main event or before the actual celebration of something that is due.

Best Buy also wants to have a piece of the action with its Fourth of July sale. They have TV deals which include Apple products, laptops and almost everything that you might be looking for.

Early Bird Gets the Worm: The Best Prime Day 2021 Deals So Far

The two most notable features of the Amazon Prime Day are the lightning deals, whereby new products go on sale every hour. In this year the customers are going to see some of the biggest sales on electronics like TV, Kitchen appliances, apple devices, vacuums and much more.

3 Months of Audible Premium Plus for Free:

If you are an audiobook enthusiast, this should be a walk in the park for you. Audible has a great variety of programs, its has the new release programs as well. Also, with this particular offer, you get two Audible books for the cost of one Audible credit.

3 Months of Kindle Unlimited for Free:

For lovers of books, the Kindle unlimited will be your companion. You enjoy direct access to millions of eBooks, audiobooks, and magazines, with no limitations. It is like having a portable library with all the books one wishes to borrow, but still no penalty of missing the deadline of returning them.

5 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for Free:

Sick and tired with the music streaming services increasing the prices? I would advise the public to try out Amazon Music Unlimited. The highlighted deal comes with an offer that avails users to five months of top-notch music streaming services for free. Imagine getting to enjoy over 6 months of jamming out without paying a penny!