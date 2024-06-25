Tesla encountered a setback as it announced a significant recall of its Cybertruck models in the United States. This recall affects a majority of vehicles sold, primarily due to issues with the windshield wipers and exterior trim, just months after the initial deliveries of the futuristic electric truck.

Issues with Windshield Wipers

One of the primary concerns addressed in the recall is related to the Cybertruck’s windshield wiper system. Tesla reported that in some vehicles, the wiper motor controller may fail due to electrical overstress affecting the gate driver component. This malfunction can cause the wiper motor to cease functioning, posing risks by reducing visibility during adverse weather conditions and potentially increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Sam Abuelsamid, an analyst at Guidehouse Insights, noted, “The recall isn’t entirely surprising considering the unprecedented size of the wiper blade used on the Cybertruck. The single wiper blade, unusually long at about 4 feet (1.22 meters), places significant stress on the motor, leading to numerous early failure reports.”

Exterior Trim Concerns

In addition to the wiper issue, Tesla is addressing problems with the exterior trim on the Cybertruck’s trunk bed. Specifically, the trim sail applique, intended for decoration, has been found to have inadequate attachment in some vehicles. This detachment could potentially create road hazards if the trim becomes loose while driving. Tesla plans to rectify this issue by either reattaching the applique using an adhesion promoter and pressure-sensitive tape or replacing the trim entirely at no cost to the vehicle owners.

Scope and Impact of Recalls

The recalls encompass more than 11,000 Cybertrucks each, affecting a significant portion of the vehicles produced to date. Analyst Troy Teslike’s data suggests that over 70% of Cybertrucks produced are included in this recall. Tesla has yet to disclose precise figures regarding the number of vehicles delivered to customers. This marks Tesla’s fourth recall for the 2024 Cybertruck model, highlighting ongoing concerns over the vehicle’s quality.

Previous Recall Instances

Tesla had previously issued a recall in April 2024 for nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks due to issues with the accelerator pedal pad. This part was at risk of detachment and could potentially lodge itself in the interior trim, necessitating physical repairs rather than the typical software updates Tesla often employs for other issues.

Market Response and Future Outlook

Despite these challenges, Tesla’s stock saw a slight increase of 1.4% to $185.12 following the recall announcement. CEO Elon Musk emphasized the Cybertruck’s role in revitalizing Tesla’s product lineup amid increased competition and changing market dynamics in the electric vehicle sector. Tesla aims to scale up production significantly, with Musk projecting annual production goals of up to 250,000 units by 2025.

However, the recurring recalls underscore practical hurdles in Tesla’s ambitions for the Cybertruck. The challenges with the oversized wiper and exterior trim highlight broader difficulties in introducing innovative features into mass production. Musk acknowledged the complexities posed by these design aspects, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to find effective solutions.

Consumer and Industry Impact

Tesla’s response to these recalls will be closely scrutinized by consumers and industry analysts alike. Addressing these early production issues swiftly and effectively is crucial for Tesla to uphold its reputation and market position as it prepares for expanded Cybertruck production next year. The need for physical repairs in these recalls contrasts with Tesla’s usual reliance on over-the-air software updates, underscoring the unique challenges posed by the Cybertruck’s design and manufacturing processes.