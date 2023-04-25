Prince William and Prince Harry settle phone-hacking lawsuit against News Corp.

In a shocking revelation, it has been reported that Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, settled a phone-hacking claim against Rupert Murdoch‘s UK newspaper arm for a “huge sum” three years ago. The news was confirmed by William’s brother, Prince Harry, in court documents filed in a lawsuit against Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN).

According to Harry’s lawyers, William’s settlement was “very large” and was kept secret from the public. The lawsuit alleges that NGN engaged in illegal phone hacking and other illegal activities to obtain information about members of the royal family, celebrities, and other public figures.

This lawsuit is one of several related to the phone-hacking scandal that has rocked the British media in recent years. In 2011, it was revealed that journalists at the now-defunct News of the World newspaper had hacked into the phones of celebrities, politicians, and crime victims in order to obtain information for news stories.

This is not the first time that the royal family has been embroiled in a phone-hacking scandal. In 2011, it was revealed that Prince Harry’s phone was hacked by the now-defunct News of the World newspaper. Harry has claimed that members of the royal family struck a secret deal with newspapers not to sue them over phone hacking because it would be “too damaging” to the monarchy.

The scandal led to the closure of the News of the World and the arrest and conviction of several journalists and executives at News Corp. The company has also paid out millions of pounds in settlements to victims of the hacking.

Some critics argue that the settlement is a sign that the British press is still not doing enough to address the issues raised by the phone-hacking scandal. They say that more needs to be done to hold journalists and media companies accountable for their actions.

In any case, the settlement is significant in the ongoing debate about press standards and ethics in the UK. It reminds us that privacy and rights of public figures and regular citizens should be protected, especially in the digital age. As the media industry changes, it will be essential for journalists, media companies, and regulators to adapt and ensure that press standards and ethics remain relevant. The settlement in the phone-hacking lawsuit is just one step in this ongoing process.

