The internet may have discovered what appears to be an alternative Twitter account belonging to Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter. If this is indeed the case, then things are quite bizarre. Since Musk took over as the boss of Twitter last year, the platform has experienced significant instability. Musk has reportedly fired numerous staff members, including those who worked long hours and even slept in the office to meet his deadlines. As a result, multiple employee walkouts have protested his management style.

Additionally, Musk has been involved in controversy due to his interactions with disabled employees. He insulted one such employee, resulting in him having to apologize. Furthermore, Twitter’s value has plummeted by approximately half since Musk took over, with many advertisers abandoning the platform. This has raised concerns about the overall health and sustainability of Twitter under Musk’s leadership.

It’s worth noting that the situation on Twitter has been tumultuous since Musk assumed control, with reports of internal conflicts and staff dissatisfaction. Musk’s management style and decision-making have faced criticism from various quarters, and his presence on the platform has generated considerable attention. The discovery of a potential alternative Twitter account associated with Musk only adds to the unusual circumstances surrounding his tenure as Twitter’s CEO. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how it will impact the future of Twitter and its community.

Speculation mounts over the alleged secret Twitter account of Elon Musk; Blue Tick mystery continues

In addition, there have been other bizarre incidents, like replacing Twitter’s iconic bird logo with the Doge meme dog, which left people questioning what Twitter was doing. There was also a recent controversy where Twitter removed blue verification ticks from almost everyone’s accounts, except for those subscribed to Twitter Blue, essentially turning what used to be a mark of authenticity into a paid feature.

However, some celebrities still received blue ticks for free, even though they didn’t want or pay for them. At the same time, thousands of other highly followed accounts suddenly had their blue ticks restored without any apparent reason or payment to Elon Musk.

Adding to the growing list of peculiar occurrences related to Elon Musk and Twitter, recent speculation has arisen about a secret account where Musk allegedly pretends to be his two-year-old son. The curiosity surrounding this potential account was sparked when Musk shared tweets discussing how content creators could enable subscriptions, revealing his substantial monthly income of $120,000 from accounts paying extra to subscribe to him.

However, keen-eyed Twitter users quickly noticed another profile picture in the corner of Musk’s profile, hinting at the possibility of an additional account he could switch to. This revelation has led to speculation that Musk may use a separate account to engage with followers and the Twitter community in a different persona, possibly pretending to be his young son.

Secret Twitter account sparks curiosity and concern among social media users

As with previous Twitter-related incidents involving Musk, this latest revelation has intrigued Twitter users about the enigmatic entrepreneur’s online presence and interactions. The alleged existence of this secret account has raised eyebrows and generated buzz on social media, with users speculating on the motives and implications of such behavior. Some have found it amusing or quirky, while others have expressed concerns about authenticity and transparency on social media.

Internet sleuths have uncovered an account with the handle @ErmnMusk, created in November 2022, which claims to be Musk’s child, X AE A-XII. The account is quite eloquent for a two-year-old and has been seen engaging with posts on topics that Musk himself is interested in, such as cryptocurrency and Tesla cars.

What’s raising eyebrows is that the alleged account has been asking strange questions, such as “Do you like Japanese girls?” to one user and expressing a wish to go to nightclubs despite being too young. Additionally, the account responded to a post from Musk where he mocked up a meme of a Pornhub video, asking if it was an actual video.

While the account has not been confirmed to belong to Musk, many are disturbed by the possibility that the Twitter CEO might be roleplaying as his young child on social media. Some users have described it as “disturbing” and “creepy” if it turns out that Musk is behind the account and using his child’s details.

