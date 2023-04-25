Ambani gifts house worth 1500 crores to loyal employee

Mr. Ambani, the richest man in India is well known for his business acuity and his remarkable success in building one of India’s most eminent conglomerates. Although, with a massive net worth of about $84 billion, Mr. Ambani enjoys every luxury in the world, he has not kept it all for himself. It is not widely publicized but Mukesh Ambani is also a generous and caring individual who values and rewards his employees for their hard work, loyalty, and dedication.

The Reliance lead has always been a strong believer in investing in his employees. He believes that satisfied and motivated employees are key for a business to be successful. As a result, he keeps implementing a number of initiatives to promote employee welfare. Some of his previous strategies include extensive training programs, performance-based rewards, and employee stock ownership plans.

The history of Mr. Ambani’s kindness to his employees suggests that there is not limit to the kind of gifts his trusted employees receive. Another such gift has taken the internet by shock; Manoj Modi, a loyal employee who has played a significant role in Reliance’s rise was gifted a 1500 crore property in one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Mumbai.

Mr. Ambani has been kind to not only his employees but also others who required his assistance. His philanthropic efforts have helped numerous souls in the world throughout the years.

Ambani’s leadership style:

The billionaire is known for taking a keen interest in the well-being of his employees. On numerous occasions, he has visited his employees in hospitals and was seen personally enquiring about their recovery. As per reports, he once sent a private jet to help an employee’s family member to get back to India from another country for medical treatment. Such instances showcase the billionaire’s mindset which considers employees as extended family.

His leadership style has been seen as employee-friendly. Unlike most billionaire business owners, he is approachable and accessible to his employees. He effectively communicates with his employees through frequent meetings and social media. He also encourages feedback and takes suggestions from his employees before taking major business decisions.

Gifting Trend:

Manoj is not the first person to have received Ambani’s kindness in terms of gifts.

A few years back, Ambani had announced a one-time bonus to all of employees earning INR 30,000 or less every month. The implementation of this scheme led to the benefit of over 12 lakh employees.

He has also gifted expensive luxury items to some of his trusted employees. Such gifts often include:

Cars: The billionaire has been gifting cars to his employees on their weddings, anniversaries, and birthdays. Ambani does not spare a penny when it comes to gifting and did not hesitate to gift Mercedes Benz, BMWs, and Audis to his employees. Real Estate: As the owner of the most expensive private residence in the world, Ambani wants his employees to have comfortable housing benefits. He has gifted mansions and apartments to some of his long-serving employees to thank them. Shares: Ambani has also previously rewarded his employees with shares of the company. Reliance is also known to be one of the leading providers of performance based bonuses and opportunities for career growth.

Vrindavan: The 1500 crore gift

Manoj Modi who had received a luxurious apartment from Ambani a few years back on his birthday has now been gifted a 1500 crore building to live in. Manoj will now be living in a 22-storey Antilia style building called ‘Vrindavan’ which is located at the Nepean Sea Road. There are reports claiming that Modi has now sold two of his apartments in Mumbai for over 40 crores. The 1500 crore gift has proven Modi’s contribution to the firm as indispensable for its success.

