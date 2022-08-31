Proof by Kevin Rose Raises $50 million, Plots Token and Moonbirds NFT Expansion

Proof, the Web3 firm behind the Proof Collective NFT membership club and the valuable Moonbirds NFT collection, announced a slew of announcements today during its Future Proof streaming presentation, including significant funding, new NFT activities, and token ambitions.

The company, co-founded by Digg inventor Kevin Rose, announced a $50 million Series A fundraising round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. It follows a $10 million seed round launched in April by Seven Seven Six, the VC firm of Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, following the hot Moonbirds debut.

Seven Seven Six also took part in the Series A funding, alongside Flamingo DAO, Collab + Currency, SV Angel, and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk’s VaynerFund, as well as True Ventures, where Rose is a partner. A valuation was not provided.