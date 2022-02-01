PS Now Adding 4 Games For February 2022

As 2022 approaches, here’s everything we know about PS Plus’ free-to-play lineup in February. PS Plus offers can be ambiguous; some months offer truly classic games, while others turn out to be a little more lackluster. And if you’re looking for other PS5 games, check out the best PS5 games available right now. The February 2022 PS Plus and PlayStation Now free games release date is February 1. As for the post by PlayStation Blog related to PS Now’s February 2022 games, it was revealed that we will see GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on the service. Also, if you take a closer look at the pictures, you’ll see that GTA Vice City The Definitive Edition will be available on PS Now from February to May 22, 2022. We will also be seeing 3 new games that include Death Squared, Little Big Workshop, and Through the Darkest of Times.

In case you’re unfamiliar, this is a service very similar to Xbox Game Pass, but for PlayStation video games. PS Now, the service itself, is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or PC for $9.99 per month with hundreds of PS4, PS3, and PS2 video games available to stream or download. PS5 owners can also access the PS Plus Collection, which gives you 20 free games to download and play. That means a new set of games arrives at the beginning of each month, all available to players for the price of a PS Plus subscription. There are so many new games being added to PlayStation Now every month that Sony rarely removes any of them. Like Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Now deals are only available regularly on the service for a limited time.

February’s free games on PS Plus include GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, Death Squared, Little Big Workshop, and Through the Darkest of Times. Three free-to-play games will launch in February, including for PS4 and PS5. Time to add a new PS Plus giveaway to the PlayStation Store. Sony has announced free PlayStation Plus games for subscribers in February, and three games are coming soon.

All three will be available starting Tuesday, February 1st with the first update of the month on the PlayStation Store. The next selection of free games for PS Plus will be available on Tuesday, June 1st, which means that until then you have time to play the May matches. On your PlayStation console’s home screen, navigate to the PlayStation Plus icon in the upper-left corner. You’ll then be able to download all of the current PS Plus month’s active games. Some games are added and removed from PS Now every month. You now have more than 700 games at your fingertips, from PS3 titles to popular titles in recent years like Grand Theft Auto 5, God of War, and more.

For more information on the free games, you can get right now, be sure to check out our guides to the latest Xbox Game Pass news, as well as what’s coming to Microsoft’s service this month. You can play all the required free games while you are actively registered, so if you log out and then back in, the games will still be waiting for you. Each month you will be offered a number of free games for PS5 and PS4 consoles (unfortunately, games for PS3 and PS Vita have been removed).