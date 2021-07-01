PS Plus July 2021 Free Games Include Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, And More

The PS Plus free games for July 2021 are revealed and it include CoD: Black Ops 4 and three more games. In the weeks leading up to the announcement, leaks of the monthly free games PS Plus were commonplace. After Battlefield V in May, June was the second of the most important titles of the EAs that came to PS Plus this year.

Three free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers – two for PlayStation 4 and one for PlayStation 5 – will be available on the console from July 6, according to the XDA developers in July. PlayStation Plus is a paid membership for the PS4 and PlayStation 5. It allows users to play games with friends, receive free games each month and receive discounts in the PlayStation Store. The games will be available for download from Tuesday and can be claimed until August 2.



The first being Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 The game does not have a single-player campaign like the Call of Duty games, but it has various missions that show the multiplayer characters and the storyline. One of them is Blackout, a Battle Royale-inspired grand map mode that brings together characters, locations, weapons, and equipment from the CoD series for ultimate survival battles with a distinctive black ops twist, of course, the PlayStation blog reported. Last but not least, Blackout is an intense, large-scale mode inspired by Battle Royale.

Black Ops 4 is an excellent Call of Duty game with zombies as the star of the series. It is a purely multiplayer experience that is a nuisance to single-player fans as it is the only game in the series that does not feature a single-player campaign. The only multiplayer title to appear on PlayStation Plus, however, includes its iconic multiplayer zombies and its Blackout Battle Royale mode, which paved the way for Warzone.

The game contains many elements that CoD fans love, including popular storylines around narrative conflicts and conspiracies. However, the game has come under criticism for not having a single-player campaign and micro-transactions.

The second title of the month, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, will continue on PlayStation Plus for another month after it was added in June. Here we have the third title with WWE 2K Battlegrounds, a wrestling sports spin-off with all the extra cartoons that WWE and 2K titles have in common in every facet. The game is an arcade wrestling game that was released in 2020 by Saber Interactive. The Game lets players take on the roles of various wrestlers from the title promotion. The PlayStation 4 version of the game currently holds 60% of Metacritic. The game serves as a replacement for the regular “WWE 2K” series from 2K Sports, which received a huge critical backlash while the Co-Op style and art style were praised, the game was criticized for microtransactions and a general lack of features. As the last game on offer, WWE 2K Battlegrounds was not well received.

The final title being The medieval horror-based stealth game was released in 2019 and received positive reviews, including the Steam Award for Outstanding Story Rich Game in 2019. The critically acclaimed next-generation console adventure game, first unveiled at Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), and its availability on PS Plus are ahead of its release on PS5, Xbox X / S, and Nintendo Switch.

This is a great opportunity for PlayStation Plus members with a PS4 console to revisit one of the franchise’s most popular series. The PlayStation Plus July lineup is packed with exciting firefights, wrestling superstars, intense horror, and martial arts action. If you missed last month, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is now available on PlayStation Plus for a second month and available on Monday, August 2 for all PS Plus members.

In July, fans can expect a wild ride with some big-name heavyweights and one of the most underrated games of 2019. The PlayStation Plus games for July 2021 are here and they have unveiled a slew of titles for PlayStation gamers, with a total of four games. The PS Plus lineup of free games on the console hasn’t caused much excitement yet, but fans can expect some great games in their lineup each month.