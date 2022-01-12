PS4 Build Of Horizon Forbidden West Leaks Online

Horizon Forbidden West will release on February 18, but images show that someone other than developer Guerrilla Games is already playing the game’s build on PS4. A new report from VGC verifies PS4 Horizon Forbidden West screenshots leaked from a playable build of the game, which is rumored to be nearly complete. Images of what appeared to be the PlayStation 4 version of Horizon Forbidden West were posted online yesterday.

The build confirmation leak follows a screenshot of the PlayStation 4 version of the game that leaked a day earlier. The original source of the image has removed the screenshot from their website. The VGC portal confirmed the authenticity of the leak and started removing the screenshots at the request of the copyright owner, but it was too late – they were distributed on the web. According to the leak, these skins will work on the base PlayStation 4 console.

The gameplay leak has yet to surface on sites like YouTube, although Sony is likely to quickly remove this content from a video-sharing site or other file-sharing sites that host the leaked content. As of this writing, the game doesn’t seem to be out online yet, but it might just be a matter of time. The copyright owner has issued a copyright warning for these images, but VGC says the leaked build of the game is “legitimate” and contains “all the main content planned for the final game,” with the exception of some artistic assets.

In this case, Sony will obviously get tired, as The Last Of Us Part II was leaked long before its release a few years ago, and major plot spoilers appeared on the Internet long before launch. Sony is no stranger to major game leaks as it successfully battled a wave of plot spoilers for the sequel to The Last of Us in 2020. This isn’t the first time Sony has faced leaks ahead of a major release in its catalog. Naughty Dog said it was “disappointed” by a leak that saw the first videos and details of the story circulated online in the weeks leading up to the launch.

While the screenshots don’t reveal any secrets about the title, especially since the text that can be seen is written in Russian, they show that in the days ahead we will have to be very careful to avoid major game spoilers. At the very least, leaks suggest a PS4 version of the game, previously only seen in some official screenshots provided by Sony.

When Guerrilla Games released some shorts, there were plenty of PS5 shots highlighting the new enemies and the many hordes that Aloy would face, but no PS4 footage was released to show how it would work. This means there could be potential spoilers in the coming weeks, so be careful. Until then, beware of spoilers and other content that might affect your experience. Therefore, we urge you to be careful, if you do not want spoilers, look for information about the game on the Internet.