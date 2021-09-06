PS5 and Xbox Series X component shortages may last until 2023

We already know that chip shortages make finding a PS5 or Xbox Series X replenishment difficult, but Toshiba has disclosed some details about why the problem is unlikely to change before 2023.

The electronics company stated that its power regulating chips, which are utilized in the latest games consoles, are in low supply and would remain so for the foreseeable future.

“The supply of chips will remain very tight until at least September next year,” said Takeshi Kamebuchi, a director in charge of semiconductors at one of Toshiba’s units, reported Bloomberg. “In some cases, we may find some customers not being fully served until 2023.”

To be clear, this isn’t only an issue with the Xbox One X and PlayStation 5. Other consumer goods and automobiles are also affected by a scarcity of power regulators, which Bloomberg defines as “inexpensive yet crucial.” But console producers are particularly hard impacted, something for which Kamebuchi apologized to the entire industry.

“We consider which customer faces the most severe situation, such as the risk of the whole production line halting or the business getting obliterated without the supply of chips. Game console makers are among the customers making the strongest demands and I’m sincerely sorry for their frustration as none of them have a 100% satisfaction,” said Kamebuchi.

“Some console customers,” according to the paper, have stated that they may need to tweak their circuit board designs to be less reliant on the faulty components. The PS5 just undergone substantial surgery, resulting in the loss of 300 grams of heatsink.

However, because of their function in safety certification, power regulating chips are a particularly difficult portion to replace, according to Bloomberg. The report stated, “Console makers can’t go walk to the next semiconductor maker and ask for the identical part.” Even if they could, the chip shortage is so prevalent that the timelines offered are unlikely to be any better. Not to mention the fact that these are only shortages in one component; other parts may be affected as well.

To put it another way, expect stock shortages to continue for some time. But we have some suggestions, particularly from our staff writer Rory Mellon, who detailed his year-long mission to track PS5 pre-orders, sales, and restocks, as well as gain expertise on how to get a PS5.