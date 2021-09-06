NVIDIA GPU prices in China go up 18% following Ethereum price rally

According to WCCFTech, Ethereum prices just surpassed $3900, leading NVIDIA graphics card pricing (particularly in the Chinese market) to spike by 18%. It’s as if the Silicon Gods were enraged at simple mortals for expecting things to go better sooner than they did.

Because more cryptocurrency miners will be motivated to mine Ethereum again, the 18 percent price hike in China might very likely presage another surge in street pricing. According to analysts, overall mining profitability has nearly doubled since early August.

Price hikes for key NVIDIA RTX 3000 cards from ASUS and Gigabyte have been collated by VideoCardz, and they don’t look good:

ASUS

+ $92 for the RTX 3070 Ti (600 Yuan)

+$46-$62 for RTX 3080 and 3070 (300-400 Yuan)

+$31-$54 for RTX 3060 Ti, +$31-$54 for RTX 3060. (200-350 Yuan)

Gigabyte

+$31-$62 for RTX 3090 and 3080 Ti (200-400 Yuan)

+$15-$46 for RTX 3070 Ti and 3070 (100-300 Yuan)

+$46 RTX 3060 Ti, 3060 (300 Yuan)

Even the RTX 2060, GTX 1660, GTX 1650, and the lowly GTX 1050 Ti have seen price rises ranging from $12 to $54, which is insane considering the 1660, 1650, and 1050 Ti aren’t even good cards for bitcoin mining.

In Europe, NVIDIA cards are also becoming more expensive.

But it appears that the GPUpocalypse has returned to the world, and not just in China. NVIDIA GPUs, like AMD RX 6000 series cards, have broken their price drop trend and are currently heading up again, according to statistics collated by the German site 3DCenter:

Graphics Card Prices in 🇩🇪🇦🇹 Aug 29, 2021 👉 Availability is still good, but lose a step. 👉 AMD prices slightly up (again). 👉 nVidia breaks its trend, prices now going up as well.https://t.co/CFEsLahDYW pic.twitter.com/cLSwn6f80v — 3DCenter.org (@3DCenter_org) August 30, 2021

What’s going on?

These figures can actually yield a few intriguing facts. Consider the information provided by 3D Center. According to them, prices appear to be rising despite the fact that supply is still plentiful (although it took a minor hit). This could indicate that demand isn’t yet outstripping supply, but it’s only a matter of time.

In China, AMD card supply look to be stable, while NVIDIA appears to be having the most difficulty keeping up with demand. Additionally, RTX 2060 and GTX 1660 Super supplies are getting increasingly scarce. However, temporary closures of graphics card production lines due to fresh coronavirus case surges produced by the Delta strain could explain this. After an infection was found, this has already forcibly closed a port.