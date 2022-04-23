pTron Force X11 – One Month Detailed Review – A All-rounder package

pTron is one of those brands that shouts “cheap,” which isn’t always a negative thing. The brand has made a name for itself in the industry by delivering a wide range of goods, including fitness devices such as smartwatches.

In the Indian market, the sheer quantity of smartwatch players is overwhelming. The budget category, where many good-value timepieces are available for less than Rs 3000. The pTron Force X11, a rectangular watch with an excellent blend of functionality and price, is the newest cheap smartwatch we have for review.

pTron Force X11 – Specification and What’s good in it?

The pTron Force X11 has a plain design, with the same rectangular dial and typical silicone straps that have become all too prevalent in this market. The design is both useful and pleasant on the wrist for extended periods of time. However, there is no luxury touch or distinguishing feature here.

The watch has a large 1.7-inch TFT display. At this price, it’s not an AMOLED, but it gets the job done. The side bezels aren’t too huge to detract from the experience, but the chin is a tad bigger.

The watch’s user interface is remarkably smooth to browse, with no stuttering. The widgets are laid out side by side, and the main menu is available in two forms, including the Apple Watch-like honeycomb format.

The sensors on the watch are typically reliable, but to get the most exact results, you may need to adjust the strap by a notch, especially when tracking heart rate and blood oxygen levels. The step counter was not particularly precise, with readings being off by 10-20 steps for every 100-150 steps.

Although there are modes for walking, running, skipping, cycling, badminton, football, basketball, and swimming, there are other watches that provide a lot more specific sports modes. Other capabilities on the Force X11 that are often seen elsewhere, like music control and camera shutter, operate nicely.

The Bluetooth calling function performs admirably. On the microphone, you can plainly hear the other party. People we spoke with while wearing the smartwatch also mentioned good microphone reception.

The watch’s calling software has a built-in dialer as well as the ability to save a few frequently used contacts that you may dial right from the watch. This is convenient since it eliminates the need to pull out your phone to rapidly contact someone when you don’t have free hands or when your phone is, for example, in a bag.

The watch syncs with the DaFit app, which has a clean user interface and simple navigation. The software presents all of the watch’s functionality in a clean and unobtrusive manner, and the range of watch faces is particularly appealing.

The battery life of the watch is as advertised, and depending on your usage, you may get three to seven days out of a single charge. It’s worth mentioning that is how frequently you use Bluetooth calling would have a significant influence on how long your battery lasts.

pTron Force X11 – Should you go with it?

The pTron Force X11 comes with the whole shebang for Rs 2,799. Even though it does not win any awards for accuracy or design, it does the job and is a dependable budget smartwatch with long battery life and an easy-to-use companion app.

If you’re searching for a low-cost rectangular wristwatch with Bluetooth calling around Rs 3,000, this is a good choice to consider.