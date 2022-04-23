BORA: Everything you need to know

It has been a really long time since the cryptocurrency industry was first introduced and honestly, the industry has had a wonderful journey so far by being able to lure in potential investors from all across the globe and managing to make a name for itself in the global marketplace. Not just that, as mentioned, the industry has had a surge in its overall growth and popularity recently, thus helping it to reach greater heights!

Everything to know about BORA (BORA)

BORA is nothing but simply a decentralized ecosystem for entertainment as well as for games and is known to be entirely focused on attracting applications and games from the GameFi sector to its BORA Chain in order to avoid building on blockchains like Ethereum that have high gas fees. For this very reason, BORA is said to follow a two-tiered blockchain system and the BORA Token is traded on the Klaytn blockchain, which is a public blockchain that is aimed at metaverse and gaming use cases.

As mentioned, the BORA chain is a modular blockchain of sorts that can easily be used as an execution layer by decentralized applications (DApps). In addition to this, the BORA team is known to provide several development toolkits that support developers in building decentralized applications for its said ecosystem. Not just that, it is also said to make use of BORA points, a currency within the ecosystem as a resource for development, and to incentivize contributing to BORA.

Moreover, BORA Points that we talked about, can also subsequently be converted to the BORA token, which we will discuss in a bit! Before moving any further, it is probably worth noting that, BORA was launched by a Korean team of mobile development as well as blockchain experts. Also, BORA is said to be the native utility token of the BORA platform, which as a matter of fact can be used for a variety of purposes on the platform itself.

Coming back to the topic, BORA is a blockchain that has high cross-chain interoperability and is said to work with different layers in order to increase its overall scalability, reliability, and security of course. Other than this, for game developers, BORA is a rather interesting project because of its easy-to-navigate API and web interface as well as full interoperability within its said ecosystem.

Having said that, BORA is known to provide content creators and developers on the platform with the infrastructure required to manage as well as retain users, such as the BORA point system that integrates with its infamous BORA token. As mentioned, the three layers of the BORA blockchain are said to be the service layer, the application layer as well as the core layer.

Speaking of layers, know that, the core layer is the blockchain bottom layer that is said to support the ecosystem’s infrastructure and data network. On the other hand, the service layer houses software development kits and APIs that integrate with applications and content built for BORA. Lastly, the final layer is the application layer with which the end-user interacts.

Basically, this dual-layer blockchain structure is said to offer a rather attractive solution to game developers who dont want to develop on other blockchains. Furthermore, BORA’s modular structure also denotes that the developers can easily develop and test projects that are on its blockchain before even taking them to other chains. For instance, the transaction throughput for the said project is about 2.200 TPS, which is significantly faster as and when compared to low gas fee chains like the BNB chain.

Now that we have talked much about BORA, some of you must be wondering, whether or not it is a good idea to invest in the platform? If that’s the case, then let’s find out, shall we?

Investing in BORA (BORA)

As of today, the price of BORA is about 0.802212 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 20,218,863 dollars. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of the BORA has gone down by 1.12 percent, and with the current market cap of 690,905,177 US dollars, BORA is currently placed at #101 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, the current circulating supply of the BORA is 861,250,000 BORA coins, but unfortunately the maximum lifetime supply of the token is not yet available. In just the past week alone, the price of the platform has fallen by 2.60 percent.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in BORA is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that BORA can prove to be a profitable investment in the near future, which is likely to provide you with higher returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may increase in value. But again, nothing can be said for sure!

If still not convinced, see it this way that, if say you buy BORA worth a hundred dollars today, you will receive nearly 124.788 BORA. According to the analysis done by experts in the field, after five years of your investment, the return is expected to be about +603.89 percent and thus, your current hundred-dollar investment will be nearly 703.89 US dollars in 2027.

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, It is very important for you to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, BORA does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy BORA? Let me help you with that. Currently, BORA is available on all major crypto exchanges but, some of the popular exchanges that have BORA listed on them include OKXl, Gate.io, Upbit as well as Coinone to name a few.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on BORA?

