Asus launches ZenBook 13 S OLED and Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED

Asus has released two new ultrabooks: the Asus Zenbook 13 S OLED, which is driven by an AMD CPU, and the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED, which is powered by an Intel 12th Generation processor. These are also the first Asus laptops to have a new sharply designed arrow-styled Asus logo.

Asus ZenBook 13 S OLED

The Asus Zenbook 13 S OLED, as the name implies, has a 13-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display has a maximum brightness of 550 nits and a reaction time of 0.2 seconds. The entire laptop weighs less than 1KG, making it convenient to transport.

The Asus Zenbook 13 S OLED is equipped with a Ryzen 6000 series CPU, either the Ryzen 5 6600U or the Ryzen 7 6800U. The laptop is equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 storage. The laptop includes three USB Type-C ports (USB 3.2 Gen 2) with external display output capabilities. The same connectors may be used to charge the laptop as well.

Asus ZenBook Pro 15 Flip OLED

The same 2.8K resolution OLED panel is seen on the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED. This option has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop is powered by 12th Generation Intel Core H series CPUs, with the high-end variant offering up to Intel Core i7-12700H and Intel’s newest ARC A370M GPU.

You can get up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage on the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED. Because this is a larger computer, it has a full-sized HDMI port, a USB-A port, and two USB Type-C ports enabling Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. Because of its 360-degree hinge, the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED may also be utilised as a tablet.

What’s the pricing?

The prices of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED and the Asus Zenbook 13 S OLED have yet to be announced by Asus. The business is likely to reveal availability changes in the coming weeks, and the new logo is also expected to appear on the next Asus Zenbooks.

