pTron Force X12N with Bluetooth Calling launched in India

Popular smartwatch plus audio product maker, PTron has launched their new smartwatch for the year which is the new Forxe X12N within the India smartwatch markets. To give you a small glimpse about the smartwatch, here you get support for Bluetooth calling and also for playing inbuilt games too.

However, if you are someone who has been looking to buy a new smartwatch for this year then maybe you can have a look at this new pTron Force X12N smartwatch. Although the name is tough to remember here we will be providing you the direct link to buy this new smartwatch directly. So, without any further ado let’s take a deep look into it:

PTron Force X12N – What does it feature?

So, what does this new pTron Force X12N smartwatch feature? On the front side, you will be getting a bigger and premium 1.85-inch display which will be coming with support for peak resolution of up to HD resolution and then you will also get the support 580Nits of brightness, this will be more than enough for you to see the contents on your smartwatch within the outdoors. Also, this smartwatch’s display is a 2.5D curved display panel too.

Talking about the software side, here you will be able to connect your smartwatch alongside the official pTron tracker application where you will be able to switch between 130 watches. Also, this smartwatch comes with a specialized 24*7 heart rate sensor combined with an SPO2 sensor and also you will be getting a dedicated blood pressure monitor combined with the Sleep tracker too.

To provide the smartwatch with great protection from external surroundings, this smartwatch also comes with a coating for IP68 Rating. There are other activity trackers like calorie tracking, step tracking, and distance tracking too.

Talking about the battery side, here the smartwatch comes with a decent battery where you will be getting up to 5 days of battery life just with a single top-up. These are not the only features! But infact you will be able to play games on the smartwatch too. The games you can play here os Snalke, F1 RAce, Puzzle, Ninja Climp, and Fighter Pilot.

PTron Force X12N – Price

Let’s now talk about the pricing side! Here the pTron Force X12N smartwatch will be coming at great and budget-friendly pricing of just Rs.1,499. However, you will be able to buy this smartwatch right now for a discounted price of just Rs. 1,199 and you can buy this smartwatch via the official Amazon India platform.