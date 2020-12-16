PUBG Mobile India Launch Could Be Delayed Until March 2021

The PUBG Mobile India dispatch has run into one more detour as another report currently shows that the game won’t make a rebound for the following months.

This happened after the NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) railed against the release of PUBG. On September 2, The Government of India banned PUBG along with 118 other apps because for protection in terms of security and privacy concerns. However, in the month of November, developers stated that they have been working on a special version of PUBG Mobile for the Indian players.

The PUBG Mobile India has been at on and offs with the release date. From what it looks like from the sources, PUBG is still not to make a comeback before 2021.

#PUBG Mobile India’s launch has been potentially delayed to February 2021 as the government is not giving permission for the game’s relaunch #pubgmobileindia

Source:- https://t.co/C20ZmIJljn — Pubg Mobile India🇮🇳 (@pubg_mob_india) December 15, 2020

The launch of @PUBGMOBILE India hit yet another roadblock and could be delayed to March 2021!https://t.co/lq1nWHUOaE pic.twitter.com/j9ait4MxGn — Digit (@digitindia) December 16, 2020

This shows that the game may not be hitting the Play Store or App Store at any point in the near future as the authorities are yet to get a hint from the Indian government.

However, memes on Twitter are spicing up the PUBG Mobile India Launch delay.

Pubg lovers waiting for pubg mobile india launch date be like:#pubgindia pic.twitter.com/NrgsiOtqdx — 👑Rohcasm🇮🇳🔥 (@memeskesodagar) December 16, 2020

Me asking #pubgmobileindia are you coming soon

Pubg: 😐😐 pic.twitter.com/FihwImkE81 — Adinath Sangaj (@Adinath1233) December 10, 2020

PUBG Mobile India to be Launched in December:

*Frustrated Me pic.twitter.com/FPxet9afuQ — Afsar Ahemdi (@AhemdiAfsar) December 15, 2020

Me waiting for PUBG MOBILE INDIA launch pic.twitter.com/Dk92AdwRQa — Mrig (@mrigesthetics) December 9, 2020

It is obscure with respect to how PUBG authorities are at present alleviating the circumstance however there has been no official update from them since November 14 which is the point at which it delivered a teaser including three mainstream PUBG Mobile players- – Aaditya ‘Dynamo’ Sawant, Jonathan Amaral, and Chetan ‘Kronten’ Chandgude