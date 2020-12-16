Gmail goes down for a second consecutive day

On Monday, a few of Google’s applications and sites like YouTube, Drive, Gmail, and others went down. This left countless worldwide clients incapable of users unable to communicate, stream videos, and more. Google claims that the issue was because of “an authentication system outage for approximately 45 minutes due to an internal storage quota issue.”

a countless user could not use Gmail because of what it seems a technical issue.

A Google spokesperson stated that- “We apologize to everyone affected, and we will conduct a thorough follow up review to ensure this problem cannot recur in the future.” On Tuesday, the very next day, the problem recurred. Messages being sent were bouncing back to the sender stating “The email account that you tried to reach does not exist.”

Google writes on its website-

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.”

As indicated by DownDetector, 17,000 complaints from Gmail clients were accounted for to the site on Tuesday. While the vast majority of the issues with Gmail were occurring ins the U.S., these issues were additionally influencing users in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. 73% couldn’t sign in to Gmail. Maybe on Wednesday Gmail will compensate clients by remaining up throughout the day.