PUBG: New State may launch in India soon, suggests reports

The phenomenon that PUBG Mobile brought to India was spectacular to the world of gaming and with this level of user engagement, the Indian gaming market opened up newer opportunities and opened the ecosystem to global investments as well.

However, since the ban of the popular PUBG Mobile game in India by the government along with several other Chinese applications, there has been no official confirmation on the return of the game in the country. The developers at PUBG Corp. have been relentlessly trying to make amends to their publisher rights, gaming rights and all other respective areas to comply with the requirements of the Indian government so that the much-loved game can be re-launched in the Indian market, but there has always been a negative nod by the authorities.

Having said that, Krafton- the game developer for PUBG has announced its latest version of the game called ‘PUBG: NEW STATE’. Speculations suggest that this new and improved version of the game could be launched in India very soon and this news will reignite the spirits of Indian gamers and PUBG Mobile lovers.

According to multiple reliable sources, it has been confirmed that there has been no official information by Krafton on the release of the game in India. As mentioned in a report by BGR India, the website hints at the release of the game in India with certain developments and with vast changes than the mobile version of this game. According to GemWire, the source has got hold of a leaked Hindi version of the PUBG: New State game which sparks the speculations that the new game could be launched in India very soon.

This news has made Indian fans very excited about the launch of the new PUBG: New State which shows better graphics, improved storyline and overall quality of the game. The gameplay teaser released by the company shows newer mechanics and mentions that the storyline is set in the future year of 2051. The game brings in newer weapons, maps, and vehicles along with many other differences.

According to a report by Zeebiz, PUBG: New State is also up for pre-registration, but not in India. The new game also wrote on its Twitter handle today that they know about the eagerness of gamers about the launch of the new game and mentioned that they have prepared a few in-game screenshots to give gamers an idea of what can be expected from the new and improved version PUBG: New State. Furthermore, the Tweet asked the gamers to stay tuned with their official social media handles to get the latest news and exclusive content that the developers are preparing for the new game.