PUBLIC APP IS READY TO SERVE THE COUNTRY AFTER 300CRORE RAISE

News is an inevitable element of the lifestyle of an individual.

Applications have made it very easy to keep in sync that you can be in touch with updates very easily & quickly. Digitalisation has been the new business model that has catered to different customer needs.

Public is a major app that is associated with Inshorts and it is in news due to the massive funds it has gained due to Rs. 300 crore funding.

MORE ABOUT PUBLIC APP

As the name suggests; the public app is a location based social network that has its backup in Inshorts ; the major player in the news industry. It was launched in April 2019 by Azhar Iqubal. The application has registered over 50,000 prominent officials, government authorities & journalists.

It is a social network for quite hyper local updates and also contains certain jobs, classifieds, commerce and more. It is used to connect with communities so that they are able to get the much needed authentic information about businesses, doctors, lawyers. Many local businesses have used it as the mode to reach the prospective customers.

Within a span of 6 months; the application grabbed the first position in the google play store in the respective category. It is present in major Indian languages like Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Telugu and many more. The regions outside metro cities are using this application to the fullest as it gives the flexibility to focus on localities. The brands like GSK, Amazon & HDFC Bank have also use this as a medium to reach out to audiences.

INSIGHTS ABOUT FUNDING

The application has raised close to Rs. 300 crore from A91 partners. The company has recently raised Rs.260 crore by Addition, SIG and Tanglin Venture Partners six months ago.

The general partner at A91 Partners; Gautam Mago did mention that the public application has a focus of great retention & engagement metrics. They are quite excited to work closely as the company is quite outstanding in its work.

The founder & CEO; Azhar Iqubal said that with more than 50 million active users in India, we first aim to connect the hyperlocal communities of Bharat and later make the product global.”

The prominent focus will be on making customized solutions for brands to get in touch with the prospective audiences so that the experiences are quite intact. Experience is the only mode to reach the audience.

Everything Online is the new normal and it has definitely affected the way Indians look out to things like news & media. Being one of the four pillars of democracy ; you cannot achieve the fullest potential unless & until you reach the nooks and corners of the country.

Public app has definitely reached out to the public.

They have established a strong market position and a brand name too.

It is a clear-cut indication that we get through its subscribers huge numbers.

But; the milestones & standards are quite strict and like very high.

The industry is dynamic and you need to fix your spot clearly.

The funding is a signal that the trust is still there; but the roads are quite tough.