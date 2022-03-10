Pune Metro launches mobile app for ticket booking, fare enquiries

The Pune Metro has developed a smartphone application to let passengers book tickets as well as to access information about the metro rail’s services.

According to Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro), which is building the Pune metro rail project, the application called ‘Pune Metro’ can be downloaded on both iOS and Android devices, with users registering on the app. “The Pune Metro app has many useful features such as book ticket, fare inquiry, feeder services, etc. A person can book one way, return, or group tickets for more than 10 people,” it added.

Commuters can use the app to generate a QR-coded paperless ticket, which can be scanned at station gateways. The smartphone app allows commuters to pay using a different payment method, including UPI, net banking, credit/debit card, and app-based digital wallets including Freecharge, Paytm, PhonePe, among many others. The app also allows commuters to view active tickets along with tickets booked from previous trips.

The fare chart for both routes is available in the fare inquiry section. As of present, the minimum fare for both routes is Rs 10 and the maximum fare is Rs 20. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Sant Tukaram Nagar and Bhosari costs Rs 10, while PCMC to Kasarwadi and Phugewadi costs Rs 20. Similarly, a journey from Vanaz to Anand Nagar and Ideal Colony costs Rs 10, while a ride from Vanaz to Nalstop and Garware College costs Rs 20. The return ticket fare between the terminal stations remains at Rs 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pune Metro rail project on Sunday (March 6). The 12-kilometer stretch of the 32.2-kilometer-long project was inaugurated at the Garware Metro Station, from where PM Modi took a metro ride to the Anandnagar station. The Pune Metro project has a total cost of about Rs 11,400 crore. On December 24, 2016, the Prime Minister lay the foundation stone for the project. The project will be a game-changer for Pune, with the first 12 km opening on Sunday and the remaining 21 km is likely to be completed by March 2023. This will represent a significant boost in Pune’s public transportation infrastructure.

Pune has the largest two-wheeler population in the country and has 12 percent of the country’s public road transport share. Thus, the daily metro ridership in Pune is likely to remarkably rise to six lakh per day. The Pune Metro rail project is being undertaken by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro), in collaboration with the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Government of India (GoI) and the Government of Maharashtra (GoM).